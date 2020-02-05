LOL Fast & Furious 9 Has Star Wars Fans Confused About Which Han Is Alive

Star Wars fans have been mourning Han Solo since The Force Awakens but fans of Fast & Furious have been mourning their own Han since Tokyo Drift—meaning we know what pain is. That being said, with the new trailer for Fast & Furious 9, it seems as if Han Lue (Sung Kang) is back and justice is coming for him.

In our excitement of Han returning to the Fast & Furious franchise, many took to Twitter to share their happiness. What ended up happening, though, was that Star Wars fans thought that Han Solo was somehow back (and not just in memory). First of all, a couple of things. 1. Did they think it was just announced on Twitter that he was fine? Just hanging with a hole in his chest? and 2. Did that many people not know that the Fast franchise’s Han was a character?

Still, the break of Han Lue coming back confused Twitter-goers, and the results were a hilarious mix of heartbreak over Han Solo still remaining dead and the excitement that Han Lue has risen from the dead.

You absolute bastards, you really got “HAN IS ALIVE” trending and it had nothing to do with Star Wars pic.twitter.com/2pMUb8zyv2 — Vector (@VectorFPG) January 31, 2020

When you see HAN IS ALIVE is trending, then realize its because of Fast & Furious…. pic.twitter.com/ztM5tyhILZ — Diptastic (@DiptasticGWO) January 31, 2020

When you see “Han is Alive” and “Han is Back” trending: pic.twitter.com/oQzYsYt5oz — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) January 31, 2020

Han is alive? He did not look well when I saw him recently. pic.twitter.com/yAxBGdMkRb — Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) January 31, 2020

>”HAN IS ALIVE” is trending Me: “OH MY GOD HAN SOLO IS ALIVE?! YOU MEAN #DISNEY FINALLY CAVED AND ADMITTED THAT #STARWARS EPISODES 7 THROUGH 9 WERE MISTAKES AND THEY’RE GOING TO REWRITE THEM AGAI-” >It’s about #Fast9 Me: pic.twitter.com/GmF0N7wN6z — Resident Stevil (@Resident_Stevil) January 31, 2020

Han is Alive is trending and it’s nothing about Han Solo pic.twitter.com/Rf1nq5eXpY — Hannah Basso (@BassoHannah) January 31, 2020

This website trended “Han is alive”and it had nothing to do with Han Solo. You’re trending “Han is alive,”and it’s about the Fast and Furious movies? pic.twitter.com/UsD11aQI0c — Tanner (@CheckTanner) January 31, 2020

Idk why Han is alive is trending but I actually thought yall were talking about Han Solo — Krohnoh (@KrohnohRL) January 31, 2020

“HAN IS ALIVE” is only allowed to trend if it has to do with Han Solo!!! pic.twitter.com/qlLuDIn382 — Max Powers (@powers2045) January 31, 2020

When you find out “Han is alive” is not referring to Han Solo. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/eVXAxuZmnm — Jennifer (@itsjennamc) January 31, 2020

HAN IS ALIVE is trending and it’s not Han Solo! Wtf man 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/aQSPppKrfA — Ezekiel Velasquez (@ezekielj87) January 31, 2020

HAN IS ALIVE is trending and it has nothing to do with Han Solo? pic.twitter.com/67H2CPBk4S — jo 🐞 (@AGirlABookEtc) January 31, 2020

Would I take a movie about Han Solo and “Han Seoul-Oh” racing cars and the Millenium Falcon? Why, yes I would. Still, I’m very excited that Han Lue is coming back for Fast 9 and I can’t wait to see where they’re going to take his character now that he’s back from the dead.

