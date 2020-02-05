comScore

LOL Fast & Furious 9 Has Star Wars Fans Confused About Which Han Is Alive

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 5th, 2020, 3:10 pm
Han and Han

(image: Universal Pictures/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars fans have been mourning Han Solo since The Force Awakens but fans of Fast & Furious have been mourning their own Han since Tokyo Drift—meaning we know what pain is. That being said, with the new trailer for Fast & Furious 9, it seems as if Han Lue (Sung Kang) is back and justice is coming for him.

In our excitement of Han returning to the Fast & Furious franchise, many took to Twitter to share their happiness. What ended up happening, though, was that Star Wars fans thought that Han Solo was somehow back (and not just in memory). First of all, a couple of things. 1. Did they think it was just announced on Twitter that he was fine? Just hanging with a hole in his chest? and 2. Did that many people not know that the Fast franchise’s Han was a character?

Still, the break of Han Lue coming back confused Twitter-goers, and the results were a hilarious mix of heartbreak over Han Solo still remaining dead and the excitement that Han Lue has risen from the dead.

Would I take a movie about Han Solo and “Han Seoul-Oh” racing cars and the Millenium Falcon? Why, yes I would. Still, I’m very excited that Han Lue is coming back for Fast 9 and I can’t wait to see where they’re going to take his character now that he’s back from the dead.

