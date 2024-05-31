ben affleck and matt damon
(Miramax)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Why Is the Internet Obsessed With the Phrase 'Which Could Mean Nothing'?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 31, 2024 03:23 pm

The love that we all have for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck has been going strong for decades. The Good Will Hunting pair have been friends for years and we can’t get enough of it. But a “new” headline has turned everyone into detectives posting fancams about their relationship. Why?

Affleck is potentially going through a divorce. There are rumors out there that Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez (yes, we’re back in 2003) are filing the paperwork. While we don’t know anything for sure, people have been trying to figure out what is going on. Which led the internet to an article posted in 2021 about Matt Damon. The headline read: “Matt Damon not wearing wedding ring again during another visit to Ben Affleck’s house which could mean nothing.”

It didn’t mean anything. Damon and his wife of 20 years, Luciana Damon, are still together, but in the midst of Affleck’s possible unfortunate circumstances, the phrase has found a new life among fans shipping the real-life life-long friends.

Many have suddenly discovered that they are in the “Which could mean nothing” corner of TikTok without even knowing how they got there.

The trend truly is hilarious because it is just a collection of videos using “which could mean nothing” to tie them together. Matt & Ben (like the Mindy Kaling play) were, for decades, the epitome of male friendship and now people are side-eying and saying “friendship??”

And it seemingly appeared out of nowhere. All of the sudden, my entire FYP was filled with fancams of the two and I am not the only one experiencing this.

Which could mean nothing can apply to anyone

Yes, it originated from Matt Damon and people are connecting it to him and Ben Affleck but that isn’t the only pairing that works for it. Others have used images of Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist promoting Challengers with it.

They’ve even brought in their favorite ships from television shows like What We Do in the Shadows.

Male friendships in Hollywood are just so important. Which is why Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney also are getting the “which could mean nothing” treatment.

But it all comes back to Matt & Ben

Every generation has their Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Or, better, they just learn about the lore surrounding Affleck and Damon. One of my favorite parts about this is that people discovered that the two had a shared bank account and that Damon lived on Affleck’s couch when they were rising in Hollywood.

And you know that people brought the puka necklaces into this.

There is one video, which I now cannot find, that was set to “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac and that’s the one that truly just broke me. If you find it, please, send it to me I need it back in my life.

Honestly, this is probably the best side of TikTok to be on right now. No ads, no one trying to tell me to buy a shower brush cleaner (which I did purchase). Just two boys from Boston who have loved each other for years who once had a joint bank account, WHICH COULD MEAN NOTHING.

