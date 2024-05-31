Why Is the Internet Obsessed With the Phrase ‘Which Could Mean Nothing’?

The love that we all have for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck has been going strong for decades. The Good Will Hunting pair have been friends for years and we can’t get enough of it. But a “new” headline has turned everyone into detectives posting fancams about their relationship. Why?

Affleck is potentially going through a divorce. There are rumors out there that Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez (yes, we’re back in 2003) are filing the paperwork. While we don’t know anything for sure, people have been trying to figure out what is going on. Which led the internet to an article posted in 2021 about Matt Damon. The headline read: “Matt Damon not wearing wedding ring again during another visit to Ben Affleck’s house which could mean nothing.”

It didn’t mean anything. Damon and his wife of 20 years, Luciana Damon, are still together, but in the midst of Affleck’s possible unfortunate circumstances, the phrase has found a new life among fans shipping the real-life life-long friends.

Many have suddenly discovered that they are in the “Which could mean nothing” corner of TikTok without even knowing how they got there.

can someone be my which could mean nothing partner or i’ll die it’s serious pic.twitter.com/odVdeM2V5Y — shira (@slashermaggie) May 30, 2024

The trend truly is hilarious because it is just a collection of videos using “which could mean nothing” to tie them together. Matt & Ben (like the Mindy Kaling play) were, for decades, the epitome of male friendship and now people are side-eying and saying “friendship??”

men should be allowed to have close friendships with other men without having their sexuality questioned. That being said matt damon and ben affleck have most definitely explored each other’s bodies — which could mean nothing (@conejitacorazon) May 30, 2024

And it seemingly appeared out of nowhere. All of the sudden, my entire FYP was filled with fancams of the two and I am not the only one experiencing this.

is anyone else on “which could mean nothing” tok which is just genuinely heartbreaking edits of matt damon and ben affleck or have i just reached a new level of insanity pic.twitter.com/eRTGNjyPbd — ash ? (@LoonieLunas) May 29, 2024

Which could mean nothing can apply to anyone

Yes, it originated from Matt Damon and people are connecting it to him and Ben Affleck but that isn’t the only pairing that works for it. Others have used images of Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist promoting Challengers with it.

close enough, welcome back matt damon and ben affleck https://t.co/wFoEr5g6Fs — jay (@jSpiderv) May 31, 2024

They’ve even brought in their favorite ships from television shows like What We Do in the Shadows.

which of course could mean nothing pic.twitter.com/18LGd0PCdl — jude ? ˎˊ˗ (@nandorkisser) May 30, 2024

Male friendships in Hollywood are just so important. Which is why Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney also are getting the “which could mean nothing” treatment.

which could mean nothing pic.twitter.com/5Tgc5s9s3y — female dennis reynolds (@FlVESTARWOMAN) May 30, 2024

But it all comes back to Matt & Ben

Every generation has their Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Or, better, they just learn about the lore surrounding Affleck and Damon. One of my favorite parts about this is that people discovered that the two had a shared bank account and that Damon lived on Affleck’s couch when they were rising in Hollywood.

BUT MATT DAMON AND BEN AFFLECK USED TO LIVE TOGETHER HE SLEPT ON HIS COUCH, THEY SHARED A BANK ACCOUNT, THEY WERE CONSIDERED FOR BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN. WHICH COULD MEAN NOTHING pic.twitter.com/U0I2jizARN — sade (@gloomvinyl) May 29, 2024

And you know that people brought the puka necklaces into this.

which could mean nothing pic.twitter.com/mjOCnTLPv6 — rain ? free palestine ? (@seggsycoolgirl) May 31, 2024

There is one video, which I now cannot find, that was set to “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac and that’s the one that truly just broke me. If you find it, please, send it to me I need it back in my life.

Honestly, this is probably the best side of TikTok to be on right now. No ads, no one trying to tell me to buy a shower brush cleaner (which I did purchase). Just two boys from Boston who have loved each other for years who once had a joint bank account, WHICH COULD MEAN NOTHING.

