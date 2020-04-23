Which Avenger Are You Most Like During Quarantine?

Unless you’re living in Georgia and getting haircuts and massages with wild abandon, chances are you’ve been quarantining just like the rest of us. In response to the stay at home orders, a variety of home-bound memes have cropped up. There’s the “choose your house” meme that asks you to pick a group of people/fictional characters to live with. And then there’s the ladies of the House of Worth as quarantine personalities that was so popular it caused “Euphronia” to trend.

I made this meme today (inspired by @LaurenScribe) and thought I’d share: ladies of the House of Worth in Quarantine. I’m Clarissa. pic.twitter.com/SCEA5GALME — Natania Barron Needs More Tea 🌈🌺🦄 (@NataniaBarron) April 20, 2020

Identifying ourselves via memes is a fun, harmless hobby that serves to amuse us and distract us from our current apocalyptic hellscape. So naturally, we started thinking about nerdy alternatives to this meme. And obviously (because we have one track minds) we landed on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Specifically, we’re looking at how the Avengers coped with the snapture in the opening of Avengers: Endgame. The six O.G. Avengers each dealt with the trauma of Thanos differently. So let’s take a look at the coping skills of the core six and find out who we most identify with.

Steve Rogers/Captain America

Wears jeans in his own home

Leads group therapy sessions via Zoom

Tweets quotes from famous presidents under images of healthcare workers

Listens to SO MUCH Coldplay

Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk

Gets really into P90X again

Refers to quarantine as “an opportunity” to get to know himself better

Will not shut up about doing the Whole 30

Retweets videos of unlikely animal friendships

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Working from home, but only dressing from the waist up for conference calls

Stoically growing out hair color and embracing natural roots

Listening to Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters on repeat

Taking 2 hour baths

Tony Stark/Iron Man

Posting photos of his family in matching pajamas and using the hashtag #Gratitude

Regularly falls into gardening video wormholes on YouTube

Considers watching The Godfather an essential part of the homeschooling curriculum.

Stocks up on every kind of battery but forgets to buy milk.

Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Spends every night on conspiracy theory Reddit

Blasts death metal at all hours

Scapegoats marginalized communities for spreading the virus

Doesn’t own a face mask without a skull on it

Thor

Bought an air fryer and WILL NOT shut up about it

Generously tipping the guy who delivers his weed

Has been playing Animal Crossing for 5 weeks straight

Keeps tweeting the “This is Fine” dog in response to the news

Which Avenger are you? I’m definitely a Thor with a Black Widow rising.

