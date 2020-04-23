Which Avenger Are You Most Like During Quarantine?

Unless you’re living in Georgia and getting haircuts and massages with wild abandon, chances are you’ve been quarantining just like the rest of us. In response to the stay at home orders, a variety of home-bound memes have cropped up. There’s the “choose your house” meme that asks you to pick a group of people/fictional characters to live with. And then there’s the ladies of the House of Worth as quarantine personalities that was so popular it caused “Euphronia” to trend.
I made this meme today (inspired by @LaurenScribe) and thought I’d share: ladies of the House of Worth in Quarantine. I’m Clarissa. pic.twitter.com/SCEA5GALME
— Natania Barron Needs More Tea 🌈🌺🦄 (@NataniaBarron) April 20, 2020
Identifying ourselves via memes is a fun, harmless hobby that serves to amuse us and distract us from our current apocalyptic hellscape. So naturally, we started thinking about nerdy alternatives to this meme. And obviously (because we have one track minds) we landed on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Specifically, we’re looking at how the Avengers coped with the snapture in the opening of Avengers: Endgame. The six O.G. Avengers each dealt with the trauma of Thanos differently. So let’s take a look at the coping skills of the core six and find out who we most identify with.
Steve Rogers/Captain America
- Wears jeans in his own home
- Leads group therapy sessions via Zoom
- Tweets quotes from famous presidents under images of healthcare workers
- Listens to SO MUCH Coldplay
Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk
- Gets really into P90X again
- Refers to quarantine as “an opportunity” to get to know himself better
- Will not shut up about doing the Whole 30
- Retweets videos of unlikely animal friendships
Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow
- Working from home, but only dressing from the waist up for conference calls
- Stoically growing out hair color and embracing natural roots
- Listening to Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters on repeat
- Taking 2 hour baths
Tony Stark/Iron Man
- Posting photos of his family in matching pajamas and using the hashtag #Gratitude
- Regularly falls into gardening video wormholes on YouTube
- Considers watching The Godfather an essential part of the homeschooling curriculum.
- Stocks up on every kind of battery but forgets to buy milk.
Clint Barton/Hawkeye
- Spends every night on conspiracy theory Reddit
- Blasts death metal at all hours
- Scapegoats marginalized communities for spreading the virus
- Doesn’t own a face mask without a skull on it
Thor
- Bought an air fryer and WILL NOT shut up about it
- Generously tipping the guy who delivers his weed
- Has been playing Animal Crossing for 5 weeks straight
- Keeps tweeting the “This is Fine” dog in response to the news
Which Avenger are you? I’m definitely a Thor with a Black Widow rising.
