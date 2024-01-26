Where To Watch All the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Documentary Feature

The 96th Academy Awards air on March 10. That gives you plenty of time to view all (or most) of the nominees, including the films up for Best Documentary—if you know where to find them.

The Oscars highlights filmmaking achievements of all kinds. Most of the spotlight goes to the big categories like Best Picture, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Director. Yet those categories are all related to narrative features (i.e., fiction or fictionalized stories). The films nominated for Best Documentary tell vivid non-fiction stories that illustrate what is actually happening in the world around us. This year five nominees highlight the ups and downs of struggles all over the world. The stories may be vastly different, but they all remain centralized on the human experience.

Here’s where you can watch all five of the 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Feature.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (2022)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President takes place during Uganda’s 2021 presidential election. Bobi Wine and his wife, Barbie, stood against the oppression of President Museveni. Wine, a musician and activist, rallied people together to fight against Museveni serving another term.

Where to watch: Bobi Wine: The People’s President is available to stream on Disney+.

The Eternal Memory (2023)

The Eternal Memory follows Augusto and Paulina through their love story of 25 years. After Augusto’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, the couple works together to preserve the memory of his life and their love.

Where to watch: The Eternal Memory is available to stream on Paramount+.

Four Daughters (2023)

Four Daughters combines interviews with detailed actor reenactments to tell the story of Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters. The two youngest daughters still live at home with their mother, while the two oldest were “eaten by the wolf.” The documentary plays on the relationships between mothers and daughters in an oppressive patriarchal society.

Where to watch: Four Daughters is currently playing in select theaters. You can rent or buy the doc on Amazon Prime and other digital platforms.

To Kill a Tiger (2022)

To Kill a Tiger follows a farmer in India as he seeks justice for his 13-year-old daughter after she was raped. It’s the story of one family that highlights many troubling issues in the country.

Where to watch: Currently, the only place to stream To Kill a Tiger is through the National Film Board of Canada’s website, but you must be in Canada to view it. While there is no digital release date as of yet, you can check the official website for upcoming screenings and more info.

20 Days in Mariupol (2023)

20 Days in Mariupol follows Mstyslav Chernov and other reporters in the first 20 days of the war in Ukraine. The harrowing footage shows the cruel realities of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Where to watch: 20 Days in Mariupol is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime and other digital platforms. It can also be streamed directly on the Frontline PBS YouTube Channel.

