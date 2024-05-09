Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?

The police procedural drama Chicago PD is in its 11th season, which is expected to conclude on May 22. The season has thrown some intriguing storylines at the audience, and the writers will be looking to end it on a high.

Recommended Videos

One of the most beloved characters on the show is Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who is known for his tough demeanor. He has been one of the few characters that have featured in all 11 seasons of the show, and his character arc has been massively appreciated by fans over the course of the TV series.

A pivotal moment in the show was when Ruzek was shot and critically injured in the season 10 finale, which eventually led him to end up in the hospital. Ruzek’s future was left hanging and was finally cleared in the season 11 premiere, where it was made clear that he had survived the fatal attack and was on track to return to the intelligence unit, after a six-month gap.

Another key incident related to Ruzek occurs in season 11, episode 2, “Retread,” where the occasionally hot-headed cop jumps the gun and goes to an illegal poker game right before he is approved to return. The events unfortunately lead to his trusted informant Zaco getting shot, eventually succumbing to his injuries in the hospital. Ruzek is known for making impulsive decisions with alarming frequency, and in this instance, it led to the untimely loss of an individual.

Shortly after Zaco’s death, Ruzek finds out he has cleared the final test and can join the squad. However, the officer takes the news with a heavy heart, still reflecting on his actions that led to the passing away of one of his most trusted CIs.

Ruzek’s personal life is also shown to be filled with turmoil throughout the show. His romantic trysts involve two failed engagements, first with his high school sweetheart Nicole (who never appeared in the show) when the pair were 18 years old, and then with his ex, Wendy. She was introduced to viewers in season 1, episode 2, “Wrong Side of the Bars,” and the couple went on to date each other briefly before the writers broke off the entanglement before the conclusion of season 1. At present, Ruzek is engaged to fellow officer Kim Burgess.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more