‘Where have I heard those chord progressions?’: Trump’s White House video parallels ‘The Hunger Games’ in more ways than one

WhiteHouse.gov launched a video of Donald Trump that not only has a strong propaganda feel to it but also plays music eerily similar to the Panem anthem in The Hunger Games.

Within hours of his inauguration, internet users noticed changes to several government websites. The Spanish version of the White House page was promptly taken down while users attempting to access the Constitution were met with a 404 error. Reproductiverights.gov, a government website on reproductive rights, was immediately taken down. Trump also quickly pardoned 1,500 January 6 rioters, including those convicted of violent crimes, pulled the U.S. out of the World Health Organization, and denounced trans rights. To add to the eery feeling pervading America right now, those who visit WhiteHouse.gov’s homepage are now immediately met with a strange propaganda-esque video of Trump with music that sounds as if it were taken straight from The Hunger Games movies.

Donald Trump’s White House video gives Hunger Games vibes

Following the video’s launch, several TikTok users alerted the internet about it. A TikTok user who goes by Total Hypocrisy urged users to watch and listen to the video in full before she “showed them exactly” where it seemed to have come from. The WhiteHouse.gov video paints Trump as an American hero, splicing together shots of his silhouette, bald eagles, the White House, and military members. It does its best to promote him as this man who radiates power and heroism while playing against the backdrop of triumphant-sounding music. The music will likely sound familiar to many.

Total Hyprocisy explains, ” I was watching this, and I thought to myself, ‘Where have I heard those chord progressions?'” She then shows us where she heard them, playing a clip of the Panem theme playing in The Hunger Games as the district tributes are paraded through the Capitol. Indeed, the chord progressions in the White House video and The Hunger Games clip are almost identical.

Naturally, the music raises many questions, including whether the similarity was intentional or a mere coincidence. However, the music is far from the only aspect of the video giving Hunger Games vibes. Total Hypocrisy explains that the White House is supposed to be “The People’s House,” but viewers will notice a lack of Americans or nods to America in the video. Instead, it focuses solely on one man and offers several nods to military force. It’s exactly the kind of video one would expect for President Snow in Panem. A video that does away with any reference to democracy or the American people and instead focuses on glorifying a single leader.

Other users also expressed concerns with the video, with one user describing it as the “promo for the new Hunger Games movie.” Another posted the footage and Hunger Games clip side-by-side, writing, “So, Hunger Games, huh?” In the comments, a user noted it was “terrifying” that Trump appeared to be using The Hunger Games‘ Anthem for its totalitarian government for his own propaganda video.

It’s especially ironic that Trump’s video may have drawn inspiration from The Hunger Games, considering the book series has been a frequent target of conservative book banners. It makes one wonder why conservatives are so intent on hiding the books that shine a light on dictatorship and totalitarianism. Even if the music is a coincidence, the fact that the video reeks of propaganda and promotes Trump in a movie trailer-esque manner is concerning enough in itself.

