Renowned Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron breaks the filmmaker’s ten-year hiatus since making The Wind Rises. The Boy and the Heron was supposed to be his last ever film, but in true Miyazaki fashion, he has one more film in him. According to Studio Ghibli executive Junichi Nishioka, filmmaker Miyazaki is already working on his next featured film.

Based on a novel of the same name by Genzaburō Yoshino, The Boy and the Heron is now in U.S. theaters after making its theatrical debut in Japan earlier in the year. Here’s where you can watch Miyazaki’s latest, The Boy in the Heron, starring Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, and Gemma Chan, among other notable actors for the English dub voice cast.

Theatrical Release

The Boy and the Heron’s North American release happened on December 6, with a wider release on December 8. You can check your local listings and theaters for showtimes below:

Streaming & Digital Release Date

There’s no official word on when The Boy and the Heron will be released on streaming. However, it’s safe to say that the film should eventually land on Max due to Studio Ghibli’s contract with the streamer. As for a digital release, where viewers can own a copy of the film, there hasn’t yet been an announcement. The digital release date will likely depend on how well the film does in North American markets. However, it’s more than likely that The Boy and the Heron will be available to stream in 2024.

