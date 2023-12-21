Where Can I Watch ‘Saltburn’? Answered

In November, Saltburn hit theaters, but now you can watch it at home.

Saltburn‘s limited theatrical release caused quite a stir among audiences. The movie stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver, who joins his college friend Felix (Jacob Elordi) for the summer at his wealthy family home called Saltburn. If the house has a name, you know there is going to be eccentric family drama. Oliver arrives at Saltburn and floats away into the strange world of the rich and privileged. Saltburn also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. Both Keoghan and Pike received Golden Globe nominations for their performances in Saltburn.

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, the movie takes audiences places they never thought they’d go. Certain scenes, such as an infamous one featuring a bathtub, left viewers divided on the film. Women seem to enjoy the movie more than male viewers. If the vibe between Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi on the press tour is any indication of the movie, then sign me up.

The movie is still in some theaters, but most of us want to know when we can watch it at home. Right now, there is no word on whether Saltburn will be released on Blu-ray/DVD or for digital purchase. The only place to watch Saltburn will be through Amazon Prime Video. From December 21 at 7PM ET, Saltburn will be available on Amazon Prime’s normal service. A monthly Prime Video-only subscription costs $8.99 a month without discounts or free trials. With a 2-hour and 11-minute runtime, Saltburn, and maybe a bottle of wine, might just be the perfect way to spend a cold winter night.

(featured image: MGM)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]