The ‘Saltburn’ Press Tour Is Salaciously Delicious

It shouldn’t be surprising that a movie like Saltburn has a press tour that is off the rails. Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the Emerald Fennell movie focuses on Oliver Quick (Keoghan) as he takes a trip to Saltburn, the lavish home of the wealthy Catton family.

Unsurprisingly, the movie is breaking men. Maybe it is the decidedly queer undertones of Oliver and his feelings for Felix (Elordi) and his obsession with him. Or maybe it is just the “eat the rich” mentality of the movie as a whole. Whatever it may be, we can all agree that watching Elordi and Keoghan on the press tour together is absolutely wonderful. Because now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, we have begun seeing pictures from set of the two hanging out, as well as the two promoting the movie together, and, well, it’s been an adventure.

It’s really no surprise that Oliver and Felix shared a lot of looks with each other in the film because what we’ve gotten as fans of the movie (and of Keoghan and Elordi) are pictures of the actors on set hanging out just … sitting on a couch staring at each other.

behind the scenes of 'SALTBURN' pic.twitter.com/JuxgVt7Fod — Best of Jacob Elordi (@BestJacobElordi) November 20, 2023

Maybe our obsession with Elordi and Keoghan comes from the “tall partner, short partner” dynamic at play, but it really is just the cutest thing I ever did see. While the internet has Keoghan labeled at roughly 5’8″ (which is not short), Elordi is 6’5″ and that’s a whole different ball game.

So it does come in handy, especially when Keoghan can’t reach his coffee without having to get out of his chair at Q&A events but his tall scene partner can easily grab it for him.

jacob elordi picking up barry keoghan’s cup cause he’s taller and doesn’t have to bend down as much killed me LMAO pic.twitter.com/45fx2zd2oK — gio ?? george villiers era (@giogiorubbish) November 16, 2023

These are just a few examples of the press tour vibes we’re all currently obsessing over.

There are press tour of our dreams and then there is this gift

Elordi has been on the press tour of two movies back to back now. First, it was for Priscilla, where he was saying things like all he knew about Elvis Presley prior to filming was what he knew from Lilo & Stitch. One of the recent developments on the press tour for Saltburn that has fans screaming comes in the form of Elordi talking about a scene in which Oliver licks up Felix’s semen from the bathtub.

When asked about the scene in question on the press tour, Elordi’s response to the scene was pride: “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine’. I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

there’s queerbaiting and then there's whatever these guys are doing pic.twitter.com/cpYqulvRWt — lou (@christiansbale) November 19, 2023

Do I think that if these two could go off and star in a romantic comedy right now they would? Absolutely. I think they love that they’re in this new twisted take on The Talented Mr. Ripley, but I do also think they’d love to just be in love with each other if they could because the entire press tour is them together. This response from Elordi paired with the pictures of them on set and hanging out just really makes me fall even more in love with Saltburn.

