Hurry! This Week You Can Watch ‘Nimona’ for Free

If you still haven’t seen Nimona, don’t worry! Netflix is streaming the movie for free on its Youtube channel—but only for a few days.

Nimona co-director Troy Quane explained the streamer’s decision to release the film on Youtube in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “Visibility matters,” Quane wrote. “Inclusion matters. Diversity matters. Compassion matters. And that message matters enough that our friends @netflix are willing to share that for free. This is BIG.”

Visibility matters. Inclusion matters. Diversity matters. Compassion matters. And that message matters enough that our friends @netflix are willing to share that for free. This is BIG. — Troy Quane (@QuaneTroy) February 19, 2024

Nimona tells the story of the titular character, Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz). Nimona is a shapeshifter, able to take the form of any creature she chooses, but her abilities leave her ostracized and shunned. When Nimona offers her services as a sidekick to disgraced knight Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), the two try to restore Ballister’s reputation. Like the graphic novel by N.D. Stevenson, the film was praised for its masterful depiction of queer themes and self-worth. It was nominated for the 2024 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

In his post, Quane also directed curious readers to an article on Screen Daily. In the article, producer Megan Ellison speaks to the importance of representation in children’s media. “Nimona is strong, funny and lovable, but she struggles,” Ellison says. “Her shape-shifting shows me I don’t need to conform; I can speak up and can be whoever I am. Queer people often have to shape-shift to survive. [If I’d seen Nimona when I was young,] I would have been safer, sooner.”

Nimona is billed as a children’s movie, but it’s a great watch for any age. Parents can watch it with their kids. Adults can watch it on their own. You can use it as a way to start conversations about queer identities, bullying, and mental health with your children, or you can enjoy it as a funny and heartbreaking yarn.

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, just head over to Netflix’s Youtube channel. Make sure you watch it before February 26, though. After that, the film will go back behind the streamer’s paywall.

