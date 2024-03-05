Looks Like Netflix Is Gearing Up for the Most Cursed Double Feature of 2024

There is no landscape on Earth that’s more teeth-grindingly lawless than the entertainment world, and the fact that Zack Snyder has been allowed to create three original sci-fi movies for Netflix—five, if you count the planned Snyder Cuts—is pretty severe proof of that.

Indeed, after Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire made waves as one of the worst films of 2023—courtesy of being no more than a cynically gutted Star Wars ripoff whose plot can be entirely summed up with the act of banging action figures together—whiplash was quick to strike as audiences realized that Netflix still had at least four or five more of these things on the docket. And as if that weren’t dire enough, two of said things are simply going to be longer, more vulgar versions of the movies we were already getting. Indeed, the Snyder plan of attack remains as baffling as ever.

So, when is Netflix going to hit the big red Snyder Cut button? Here’s when we can roughly expect the R-rated extended editions of A Child of Fire and the upcoming Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

When will the Rebel Moon Snyder Cuts hit Netflix?

Speaking recently with I Minutemen, the filmmaker revealed that while there’s no concrete release date for the two incoming Rebel Moon Snyder Cuts, we can probably expect them sometime in the summer of this year, and that they’ll also likely drop on the same day:

“Those will come out, probably, on the same day – later. We don’t have a date yet, but I think it’s going to be in the summer.”

So continues the creatively diabolical trend of cutting Zack Snyder loose with a budget that outweighs his storytelling ability by countless orders of magnitude, and I hope to hope itself that Netflix is getting to work crafting special medals for those with the grit required to sit through six to eight more hours of a film series that couldn’t have had a rougher start if it tried.

The Scargiver, meanwhile, is due on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

