It’s the End of an Era: The Pokémon TV App Is Shutting Down

Free Pokémon episodes will soon be a thing of the past.

In 2013, The Pokémon Company released the Pokémon TV app, which included over 50 episodes of the anime that were free to watch. Since then, the app’s library has grown to include more episodes, Pokémon movies, and shorts, even going so far as to include Pokémon World Tournaments.

Now, however, that era is coming to a close. In a brief statement released on Pokémon’s official website, Pokémon revealed that the Pokémon TV app would officially shut down on March 28, 2024. The app was removed from the Apple App Store, Google Play, the Roku Channel Store, the Amazon App Store, the Nintendo eShop, and Pokémon.com on January 8 and can no longer be downloaded. However, those who downloaded the app on their devices previously can continue using the Pokémon TV service until the end of March.

Where can you watch Pokémon instead?

Thankfully, if you want to revisit old episodes of the Pokémon anime, if you’re interested in watching Ash Ketchum’s World Championship run, or if you want to learn more about Pokémon’s new protagonists, Liko and Roy, there are still plenty of places to do so. Please note, however, that for most of these options, a subscription will be needed.

In the U.S., Netflix subscribers can watch Pokémon’s very first season, the full Pokémon Journeys run, Pokémon Concierge, and various Pokémon movies. From February 23, 2024, Pokémon Horizons: The Series will also be available on Netflix. Amazon Prime Video users can watch the Gold and Silver Johto years, the Ruby and Sapphire Hoenn years, and the XY Kalos years with their basic subscription. If you purchase access to additional channels, you’ll also be able to access the second-ever season of the Pokémon anime, the Diamond & Pearl Sinnoh era, the Black & White Unova era, and the Sun & Moon Alola anime, as well as various Pokémon movies. Select seasons are also available on Hulu, the Roku Channel, tubi, Freevee, and Hoopla.

In the U.K., those with access to BBC iPlayer can watch the Diamond & Pearl anime, the Black & White anime, the XY anime, the Sun & Moon anime, as well as dubbed episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series. The Netflix offering in the U.K. is the same as in the U.S. On Amazon Prime Video, customers can watch the Ruby and Sapphire anime and the XY anime with their basic subscription. If they decide to purchase additional channels, Gold and Silver, Black & White, and Sun & Moon will also become available. Those with a Sky Kids subscription will also be able to find Gold and Silver, Ruby and Sapphire, Black & White, and XY.

On YouTube, Pokémon fans can watch various Pokémon shorts and miniseries, including Paldean Winds, Twilight Wings, and Hisuian Snow. Any official Pokémon content on YouTube is still free to watch.

