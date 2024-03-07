‘The Thundermans Return’ Touches Down Today, But When Will It Land on Netflix?

Attention fans of Nickelodeon’s teen superhero series The Thundermans! We know you have been patiently waiting for the show’s upcoming feature-length movie, and we’re thrilled to let you know that the wait is over.

The Thundermans Return premieres on March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. Eastern on all Nickelodeon channels: Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, and TeenNick. It will also stream on Paramount+ … but what about Netflix?

The Thundermans has always been a Nickelodeon show, premiering on the network in October 2013 and running for four seasons until 2018. Created and executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius) The Thundermans consistently ranked among their most popular programs for children for the duration of its run. The story centers on twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo) Thunderman, who are normal teenagers experiencing regular high school stuff, except they also have superpowers and fight crime.

What’s The Thundermans movie about?

The Thundermans Return will pick up where season four ended, with the family maintaining their anonymity while fighting bad guys in their new city of Metroburg. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and a snafu on one of their rescue missions causes them to be sent back to Hiddenville. Parents Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi) are delighted to get back to their hometown, and Chloe (Maya Le Clark) settles in and starts making friends right away. All of the family members seem to like getting back to “normal” except for Phoebe and Max, who are determined to regain their status as superheroes.

On its website, Nickelodeon promises the movie will feature “the return of show favorites, including familiar locations, and new menacing supervillains.” All of the original cast members return to reprise their roles, and Spingarn once again executive-produced. Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans) directed The Thundermans Return. Here’s a look at the trailer, which dropped on February 11, 2024.

Will the movie ever stream on Netflix?

In 2021 Paramount+ started licensing some of their content to appear on Netflix. The Thundermans‘ first three seasons were included in this deal, and they were available on the streamer until November 1, 2023. As of this writing, only the third season (26 episodes) remains on Netflix, whereas you can watch all four on both Hulu and Paramount+.

With that being said, there’s no word yet on whether The Thundermans Return will ever stream on Netflix. Now that Hulu and Paramount+ are working together, it seems increasingly unlikely that Paramount+ content like The Thundermans will continue to cross over to a rival network like Netflix. That’s bad news for Netflix subscribers, but let’s face it, we’re getting used to bad news.

Back to the good news: The Thundermans Return is now streaming on Paramount+, and it seems likely that the movie will fly on over to Hulu in no time. We’ll be watching!

(featured image: Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

