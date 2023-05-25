‘The Wheel of Time’ Keeps Turning Toward Season 2

The first season of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time—adapted from Robert Jordan’s high fantasy book series of the same name—aired between November and December 2021, bringing us on the quest of Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine Damodred to seek out the Dragon Reborn and prevent him (or her) from destroying the world.

Season 2 was greenlit before the first even premiered, while a third season was approved in the summer of 2022. So there’s definitely more Wheel of Time coming our way in the future. Here’s everything we know about season 2 so far.

What is The Wheel of Time season 2 about?

The plot of the first season of The Wheel of Time mostly followed the first of Jordan’s novels, The Eye of the World—so it would make sense for the following seasons to continue along with the other books, namely The Great Hunt and maybe some elements from The Dragon Reborn, as well.

The season 2 sneak peek shared in October 2022 hints at many of the narrative threads—that was a One Power reference, FYI—that will be explored throughout the next installment. There’s the fact that Rand did not defeat the Dark One, but rather freed one of his most dangerous allies; Moiraine’s loss of the One Power; and the threat of the Seanchan, which we saw briefly in the season 1 finale. All of this, of course, in addition to the ongoing threats of Trolloc, Darkfriends, White Cloaks, and the like. So it’s safe to say that things will get worse for our main cast of characters before they get better.

What about the cast of The Wheel of Time season 2?

Speaking of the cast, pretty much everyone is set to reprise their roles with the one notable exception being the recasting of Mat Cauthon, played by Barney Harris in season 1. Cauthon will now be played by Dónal Finn.

All of our other heroes are set to return, from Rosamund Pike as Moiraine to Daniel Henney as Moiraine’s Warder Lan Mandragoran, and the whole group from the Two Rivers: Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

But of course, a sprawling world means an equally sprawling array of characters. Looking at the series’ IMDb page, we can see that there will be some new additions in season 2. Ceara Coveney is set to star as Elayne Trakand, the daughter-heir of the nation of Andor, while Ayoola Smart, Ragga Ragnars, and Maja Simonsen will step into the shoes of Aviendha, Bain, and Child, respectively—three women from the Aiel who will of course have a major role to play in the events to come.

Other roles that have been cast in The Wheel of Time season 2 include that of Sheriam Bayanar, an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah and Mistress of Novices, who will be played by Rima Te Wiata; Lord Ingtar Shinowa, a nobleman who served Fal Dara but also a Darkfriend, who will be portrayed by Gregg Chilingirian; and Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald, a high-ranking officer of the Children of the Light.

When will The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere?

The show’s official social media accounts finally confirmed that season 2 will drop on September 1. “The great hunt begins September 1,” the announcement reads, further validating that this new season’s plot will echo that of the second book in The Wheel of Time series, The Great Hunt.

It’s a timeline that aligns with what the showrunner for The Wheel of Time, Rafe Judkins, stated in a December 2022 interview with Dragonmount, a YouTube channel and community dedicated to the narrative universe created by Jordan. Judkins did say that there’s a lot to do in post, making it unlikely that season 2 would premiere in early 2023—which, in fact, it didn’t.

Still, Judkins said that fans can expect The Wheel of Time season 2 in 2023. And that’s exactly what’s happening, with season 2 dropping a bit earlier than season 1, which aired between November and December.

