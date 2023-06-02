What’s Up With All These People Letting Horses Into Their Homes?

These days, trends come and go as easily as dandelion seeds in the wind. This time last year, it was all Kate Bush and the “It’s corn!!” kid. Nowadays, it’s getting headaches Akira-style and editing Pedro Pascal eating a sandwich and chips into literally any and every sad situation.

But one thing I’ve seen repeatedly over the last couple years is this habit some people have of … just … letting their horses into their homes. This is not a euphemism, nor is it a test of your intelligence or gullibility. I’m being serious. There’s a subsection of people who are totally cool with an entire horse walking into their home.

That’s only the most popular of many examples out there. Recently, deliriously scrolling while about to fall asleep, I saw yet another video of a horse going hog-wild in a human house. His name was Fred, he was a pony, and he just wandered in like he owned the place. His people fed him hush puppies and he then tried to sneak a bite of a burger. And my sleepiness almost got the best of me, I almost went right back to sleep, when it hit me: This was at least, at least, the fifteenth time I’ve seen a horse try to worm its way into a human household.

As it is, most of the ones I’ve seen are lost in space and time (a.k.a. the algorithm), but I didn’t even have to do much of a Google search to find more:

And guys, this is only scratching the surface. There are hundreds, maybe thousands more examples of horses just. Existing. In peoples’ houses.

Back in my day, you weren’t even supposed to walk behind a horse, let alone allow it to just wander into your house—around dogs, kids, and all these electric devices that could go haywire with just one hooved misstep. And look, I don’t wanna be a buzzkill, I love horses and some of these videos are very cute. Yet I also know horses, and I know that if one of these massive prey animals decides to freak out (as they often do), that house is gonna get some damage done to it. More importantly, someone could very easily get hurt! I don’t know how these people aren’t freaking out, letting that horse just scope out its surroundings as though it wouldn’t spook at the nearest BEEP of a coffee machine!

I won’t preach further because those aren’t my horses, and those aren’t my families, and you know what, Fred could be the chillest houseguest to ever grace this side of the Mississippi. But, um. You know. Be careful with those thousand-pound death machines, please.

(Featured Image: CBS)

