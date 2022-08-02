What We Know So Far About Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

The countdown is on for Cillian Murphy’s return to the silver screen as death, the destroyer of worlds, in Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited biopic Oppenheimer. The movie, in which Murphy stars alongside a star-studded cast composed of big names like Robert Downey, Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh (to name a few), is generating buzz because this is the celebrated director’s very first biographical film, and knowing his love for unconventional story-telling, with tons of twists and turns, the excitement is very much merited. Here is everything we know so far.

The Source Material and Nolan’s Relationship with Biopics

J. Robert Oppenheimer, taken in 1945 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Oppenheimer is, of course, based on a true story and derives its material from the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography, as well as the 2008 Duff Cooper Prize. Its official synopsis reads as follows:

“J. Robert Oppenheimer is one of the iconic figures of the twentieth century, a brilliant physicist who led the effort to build the atomic bomb for his country in a time of war, and who later found himself confronting the moral consequences of scientific progress. In this magisterial, acclaimed biography twenty-five years in the making, Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin capture Oppenheimer’s life and times, from his early career to his central role in the Cold War. This is biography and history at its finest, riveting and deeply informative.”

In contrast, the film is being marketed as an “epic thriller” which, given Nolan’s background, feels more fitting. His Academy-nominated film Dunkirk, which depicted the miracle of the famous rescue mission on the beaches of France during the darkest hours of World War II, was told from three perspectives, and just like in the trailer of Oppenheimer, prominently featured a ticking clock—yet another detail Nolan is often fond of, time.

Although this is technically Nolan’s first project focusing on a person’s life, he has on several occasions talked of having written a script that could have been a biopic on the eccentric billionaire and aviator, Howard Hughes. He described the ultimately junked screenplay as probably his best work but had decided to forgo the project after the release of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Aviator, which also centered on Hughes’ life.

The Plot

Universal’s official summary describes the film as, “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

As previously mentioned, Nolan is said to be basing the film on Bird and Sherwin’s book but will be adapting it himself. We can only assume that he will also most likely cover the events that transpired after the dropping of the bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as the infamous hearings that led to the revocation of Oppenheimer’s security clearance due to his ties to the Communist Party.

The Growing Ensemble Cast

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline, MPI/Getty Images)

We’ve previously broken down the film’s cast and their real-life counterparts, but there still remain several members with unnamed roles. These include Olivia Thirlby, Gary Oldman (who has previously worked with Nolan in Dark Knight as Commissioner Gordon and is confirmed to make a cameo), Tony Goldwyn, Alex Wolff, Matthias Schweighöfer, David Rysdahl, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, Dane DeHaan, Rami Malek, and Alden Ehrenreich. Childstar Josh Peck will also be appearing as a scientist named Kenneth Bainbridge.

A First With Universal Pictures

For the past two decades, Nolan’s films have always called Warner Bros. their home, but following a split during the pandemic, after issues with the release of Tenet, Oppenheimer will be opening under the banner of Universal Pictures. This is Nolan’s first film outside of the Warner Bros. lot since 2002. The decision came after Warner Bros. moved for all of its films to open in theaters on the same day they were released for streaming, a decision, according to Nolan, that had been made without any consultation.

Familiar Faces

Like with his actors, Nolan is known for having a ready team he consistently works with in all of his projects. Some familiar names and faces that will be returning for Oppenheimer include Hoyte Van Hoytema for cinematography, Jennifer Lame for editing, and Ludwig Göransson for scoring (this will be his second project with Nolan, although one has to ask, where is Hans Zimmer?) Unsurprisingly, the film will be shot on both IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film, which were the same formats for both Tenet and Dunkirk.

Will It Be In Black and White?

Nolan has played with black and white before with Following and Memento and, save for the explosions, Oppenheimer’s trailer is primarily in black and white as well. Perhaps it could be a girl-in-the-red-coat situation just like in Schindler’s List?

Teaser Trailer

Now, the teaser trailer is probably one of the most interesting details about Oppenheimer so far. Released on July 28, the one-minute clip shows Cillian Murphy as the titular character getting ready before walking off with several journalists trailing behind him. A voiceover calls him the “most important man to have ever lived.” What makes this trailer interesting is that it literally set off a countdown. When you look it up on YouTube, it comes in the form of a stream that is counting down to the film’s premiere date, July 21, 2023, although some have pointed out that the clock actually runs out on July 16, 2023, which would be the 78th anniversary of Oppenheimer first calling for a test for the very first atomic bomb.

Official Poster

The poster depicts Murphy in a sea of clouds and smoke with the words, “The world forever changes.” It was released just days before the teaser trailer.

Release Date

Oppenheimer opens in theaters on July 21, 2023, just two weeks away from the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]