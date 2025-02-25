‘What we did was justice’: President Trump fires federal prosecutors despite them simply doing their job

Even the Justice Department isn’t spared from President Donald Trump’s alleged vendetta. Trump cries that it’s all in the name of “cleaning up” the department “corrupted by politics.”

Two prosecutors who’ve been laid off spoke up at a 60 Minutes interview. Scott Pelley, the host, asked why they were fired by the administration. Sara Levine and Sean Brennan unanimously decided that their firing was purely political. “Because I did my job. It’s really that simple,” said Levine, who worked on the January 6th Capitol Attack case. “I went in, I followed the facts, I followed the law, and I got fired because I did what I was exactly supposed to do.”

Brennan added, “I think we know what we did was right. No regrets, absolutely none.” He was another former federal prosecutor who was on the January 6th case. “What we did was justice,” Levine firmly stated. During their stint, Brennan and Levine prosecuted cases involving the rioters. Despite their best efforts to go over the facts, Trump pardoned every single supporter—even if they had committed severe acts of violence. Contrary to Vice President JD Vance’s assumptions, President Trump did not go through the pardons with a fine-tooth comb.

In addition to pardoning the rioters, Trump has called them “hostages” instead. He viewed them as victims and accused the prosecution against the rioters of being “a grave national injustice.” Pelley asked former Attorney General Peter Keisler what message Trump’s act sends. “You can commit some very serious crimes, but if you do so as an identifiable supporter of the president’s agenda and political interests, you may be able to get off.”

Vengeance continues

Emil Bove, Trump’s acting Deputy Attorney General, demanded the names of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who tracked the January 6th rioters. He had also been responsible for firing eight FBI executives. Similarly, Attorney General Pam Bondi had been insisting that the investigations into Trump had been politically motivated. Simply put, the DOJ and FBI had been used against Trump, Biden’s political opponent. These are claims that Trump himself had been repeating offline and online throughout the years.

Despite several allying themselves with Trump’s agenda, Keisley claimed that some federal prosecutors had resigned out of integrity. “Nobody gives up these jobs easily. But people have resigned because they’re being otherwise commanded to perform unethical acts that they think are contrary to their responsibilities.” That’s one silver lining to Trump’s current grip on the federal government. Not everyone is willing to bend the knee, but there’s still not enough resistance.

