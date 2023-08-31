These Are the States Offering Sanctuary for Abortion Seekers

The overturning of Roe v. Wade spelled disaster for Americans living in red states, but a number of Democrat-led states have stepped up to provide vital healthcare to out-of-staters in need of abortions. With a projected 26 states gearing up to ban abortion, Democratic leaders have begun proposing and implementing new measures to make sure their states can handle the increase in people seeking obstetric services. Here’s a list of blue states ramping up their services to accommodate the influx of abortion seekers.

California: California lawmakers have introduced legislation that would provide more funding for abortion providers in the state, including a fund that would help cover the costs of travel for out-of-state abortion seekers. Connecticut: Governor Ned Lamont has implemented a measure to expand the list of healthcare professionals legally qualified to perform abortions in anticipation of the increased number of patients in his state. Additionally, he created a website dedicated to helping people find abortion resources. Illinois: Illinois is planning to see the largest increase in Planned Parenthood visitors in the country. In response, Planned Parenthood has opened a logistics center within the state to help keep services available. Additionally, the Midwest Access Coalition, based out of Illinois, offers assistance and resources to people traveling to and within the Midwest to access abortion services. Kansas: The number of anticipated Planned Parenthood patients is projected to quadruple, so the organization has expanded its network of care via telehealth options within the state to accommodate the influx. Massachusetts: Attorney General Andrea Campbell has pledged not to enforce state or federal bans on abortion in her state. The same is true of Michigan AG, Dana Nessel. New York: While also providing services to people in need of abortion, New York has taken things a step further. State lawmakers have approved a set of laws designed to protect healthcare providers who provide abortions to patients from out of the state. These laws prevent states that have banned abortion from prosecuting New York care providers for their services. Additionally, New York has implemented insurance provisions to protect doctors from malpractice accusations if they provide abortions to out-of-state individuals.

Another concern for blue states is making sure their healthcare providers are properly trained for prescribing the abortion pill, which will help keep surgical abortions (and the resources needed to provide them) at a more manageable level. Since 75% of people seeking abortions are from low-income homes, the abortion pill is a more affordable option that could also reduce travel expenses for out-of-staters.

In addition to the action that legislators and state leaders have taken to assist abortion seekers, nonprofits and funds to help pay for travel and services have cropped up as well. These charities can be independent or backed by state governments, as is the case in Illinois and New York.

If you are in need of financial assistance to travel outside of your home state for abortion care, please check the National Network of Abortion Funds for local charities in your area. You can also visit INeedanAbortion.com for more information on the resources available to you.

(featured image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

