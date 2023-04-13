What Max’s New Pricing Tiers Mean for Existing HBO Max Subscribers

Warner Bros. Discovery has finally revealed the name of its new streaming service, which will combine HBO Max’s content library with Discovery+’s catalog along with a host of other new streaming shows. Instead of HBO Max, the service will now simply be known as Max, and it will launch on May 23, 2023, in the U.S. Further rollout of Max is expected in Latin America in Fall 2023, Europe in early 2024, and the Asia-Pacific region in mid-2024. Whether the U.K. will be included in the European rollout remains to be seen (there, currently, most of HBO’s programming is licensed by Sky).

You may be wondering why Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to distance itself from the HBO name, which is synonymous with some of the most prestigious and popular shows in the world. Trust me when I tell you: you’re not alone. However, Variety reports that WBD streaming chief JB Perrette claimed that the HBO name was hindering the streaming service’s outreach to families with young children, as HBO programming isn’t what one thinks of when trying to find appropriate child-friendly content.

But the addition of Discovery+ content and more new streaming shows, like the recently announced and highly controversial Harry Potter reboot, as well as the new Big Bang Theory and The Conjuring spinoffs, means that the new Max streaming service comes with some new prices. Here’s everything you need to know about Max’s new subscription tiers.

How much will you need to pay for a Max subscription?

Max will be available to consumers through three different subscription tiers. The first two tiers align with current HBO Max pricing. WBD has explicitly stated that HBO Max customers currently subscribed to one of those two price ranges will not see their payment plans changed when WBD’s new streaming service debuts (at least, for now). For subscribers in the U.S., this is what Max’s new pricing plan looks like.

Max Ad-Lite: $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. This tier includes two concurrent streams, 5.1 surround sound quality, and 1080p HD resolution, with no access to offline downloads. Ads will be featured.

Max Ad-Free: $15.99 per month, or $149.99 per year. This tier includes two concurrent streams, 5.1 surround sound quality, 1080p HD resolution, up to 30 offline downloads, and no ads.

Max Ultimate: $19.99 per month, or $199.99 per year. This tier includes four concurrent streams, Dolby Atmos sound quality, up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, and 100 offline downloads per month.

What is Ultimate Ad Free on HBO Max?

The Max Ultimate tier will come with an expanded catalog of 4K Ultra HD content, including from franchises such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. Additionally, all Warner Bros. movies released in 2023 and beyond will also be available in 4K Ultra HD after their theatrical window comes to an end.

Alongside these Max subscription tiers, Deadline reports that Discovery+ will remain available as a standalone subscription, with prices of $4.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, and $6.99 a month for the ad-light plan.

(via Variety, featured image: Warner Bros. Discovery)

