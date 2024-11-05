‘What is wrong with this guy?’: Washington Post reporters in shock over JD Vance’s nasty rhetoric

JD Vance is, if you weren’t already aware, an extremely nasty man. He has some funny ideas about women as well. Take, for example, his now famous “childless cat ladies” comment, which was meant to insult Kamala Harris and other female Democrats.

More recently, he ramped up the offensiveness at a rally in Georgia. He declared, “In two days, we are going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris.” This shouldn’t be surprising—this is the same campaign that called Puerto Rico “garbage” and then played the victim when they in turn got the “garbage” label. Offensiveness is what Trump’s fanbase laps up.

The crew of MSNBC’s Morning Joe were still shocked, however. Vance is smarter than Donald Trump but apparently not smart enough to see that calling a woman “trash” will turn off those all-important female voters. “It should tell you all you need to know,” former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill said on the show. “This guy’s judgment is so flawed he goes from calling this guy—Trump—America’s Hitler, to calling Kamala Harris trash. Something’s wrong there. That’s really, radically wrong.”

Vance did indeed call Trump “America’s Hitler” in private back in 2016. He claims his views have changed since then.

The other Morning Joe panelists were equally appalled. “JD Vance—what is wrong with this guy?” asked Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson. “What is wrong with this guy? He’s supposed to be smart. He wrote a book!” Said book was Hillbilly Elegy, and you’re unlikely to find many fans of it. But it also doesn’t matter how good of a writer Vance may or may not be: he’s bad for women and that should be the end of it. For example, he’s stated he’s pro a national abortion ban. The man is horrifying, and that’s without even mentioning the racism, as well.

“If you could name about ten things that the Republican ticket could do to drive women voters away, to drive Hispanics away, drive older voters away, they’ve checked every one of those boxes,” co-host Joe Scarborough told McCaskill. She agreed, saying, “It’s nuts … the strength of Kamala Harris is women voters, right? So what do they do the last two weeks of the campaign? They spend most of their time offending women voters.”

That instance of misogyny wasn’t the only one Morning Joe tackled this Tuesday. They also commented on a clip of Donald Trump talking about Nancy Pelosi. In that footage, the possible future president of the United States says, “She’s a crooked person. She’s a bad person. Evil. She’s an evil, sick, crazy — oh no. It starts with a B, but I won’t say it.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said in response, “I just don’t see women going in and voting for that. I see women voting for women across America now who have struggled and died at the hands of Donald Trump’s abortion ban, because of the lack of access to health care, the health care he denied them. I see them voting for their daughters, voting for their sisters.”

The election is reportedly very, very close—as unbelievable as that seems. Let’s hope Brzezinski is correct, and women will not vote for men who disrespect them the way Trump and Vance do.

