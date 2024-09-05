What the heck is this ‘Care Bear’ crush method on TikTok and … does it work?

You probably scrolled through TikTok and heard some man telling you to try the Care Bear Method to get your crush’s attention. Then you have to click through and get a somewhat vague idea of what that method is and how it works. The question is though: Does it work?

The basis of the method is simple: Ghost all your social media. Really, just avoid posting publicly online, so then your crush goes to look at your profile, sees you haven’t posted in a while, and texts you to check and see what is going on. I guess it is a more obvious way to see if someone likes you instead of just checking Instagram stories or seeing if they liked your tweets or posts, but what do I know … I am not one with the male psyche.

According to all of the men on the app, if a guy likes someone, they will look at their stories all the time but they might not interact with them otherwise. So the idea is that if they cannot look at stories or get updates from your social media, it forces them to communicate more directly.

I will say that if you’re looking to do this and have a crush on a woman, we do not react the same way. Really, all I want to do is text my crush. This method really only applies to those who have crushes on men, but let us continue.

I suppose the truth to this “method” is that every single human is different and this is a generalization. But still, enough men told me on TikTok that it should work! Now that you know the basis of what you’re supposed to do, the question is: Does it work?

Well, not yet!

To be fair, I attempted this method for less than 24 hours. Yes, I really did. In my defense, I needed to post to support a friend, so the no posting rule was broken because of that. But in the 10 or so hours where I didn’t post anything new, it did not work. But now I’m back on my “no posting” rule and will happily report if there is any change, but also, there is an issue with this tactic that many of these TikTok guys don’t talk about.

The man in question has to be interested in you first and foremost—which, as a straight woman, is part of the problem. I never really know if the person I have feelings for has feelings for me. Get it? So this method also feels like death to me. I’m supposed to just sit and wait? What if an entire week goes on with no response? I guess I would have my answer, but it also might destroy me.

Until I can report back with any real concrete information, I will let you know that this method takes at least more than 10 hours, but I don’t know what outcome would actually be for the better. Do these boys know what they’re talking about?

