What Is the Release Date for Loki Season 2 on Disney+?

For years, Marvel movie fans have wanted to see more of Tom Hiddleston’s trickster God Loki. We first met Loki as an antagonist in Thor and the main villain in The Avengers, but over time, Thor’s cunning brother proved to be more of an antihero than an all-around bad guy.

Loki redeemed himself in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, eventually coming around to help Thor and the people of Asgard. He also made some peace with himself, identifying as both a Jotunn and an Odinson again before his death at Thanos’s hands. People who love Loki—and there are many of us—were crushed. But it turned out that you can’t keep a great character dead for long in the MCU.

Loki got a second life in his own Disney+ series, Loki, and Hiddleston finally got to play the leading man. Loki’s solo outing proved to be a hit for Disney+. While the streaming network doesn’t release audience numbers, the show’s first season was highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes and dominated social media trends whenever it aired. So it isn’t a surprise that Loki was quickly renewed for a second season, with the news confirmed to viewers at the end of the first season’s finale. But when will we get to see the second season?

When will Loki season two be released on Disney+?

Loki season 2 won’t begin filming until 2022, so unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait until 2023 for its return. But we did recently receive word that filming is now set to start in summer 2022 in Pinewood Studios, London.

The first season of Loki was released about six months after filming was completed, though there were some delays due to the pandemic. We could see Loki season two in early 2023 if all goes smoothly.

Fans already have some plot suggestions …

With season 2 of #Loki filming this summer, I still only have one wish. pic.twitter.com/cKON6SP30d — First name: Joven Last name: Shire (@TheJovenshire) February 1, 2022

We also continue to ship Mobius and his love of jet skis.

Who will return to the show?

While the only sure bet is that we’ll see Tom Hiddleston reprise the title role, we can make some educated guesses about the rest of the cast. His “Lady Loki” counterpart Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) will likely return—she did play a big part in bringing about the new Kang era, after all.

Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) are both seen in the new timeline at the end of Loki, and their characters are popular—we can’t imagine a new season of Loki without them. Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) set off on a quest of her own and may be seen again first in some other Marvel Studios properties due to her ties to Kang (Jonathan Majors), but we hope she’ll be back in time for more Loki.

While creator and head writer Michael Waldron (who also wrote Multiverse of Madness) could return to write some scripts, season one director Kate Herron is not returning.

Will there be tie-ins to Marvel movies that come out in 2022 and 2023?

Interestingly, this Loki wasn’t “the same” Loki we’d come to know in the MCU movies. This Loki emerged from The Avengers era, and he had to catch up on all of the evolution his counterpart went through—and fast. But our “new” Loki won’t just be limited to the Disney+ side of things.

It looks as though Loki may show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kang is set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and we could see Renslayer as well. So it’s quite likely that season 2 of Loki will involve elements from the Marvel movies and Disney+ series that emerge in the interim.

Where can you watch season one of Loki?

All of season one of Loki is currently streaming on Disney+.

