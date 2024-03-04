One Marvel Star Is Reassuring Us That She’s Sticking Around

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a little more miss than hit lately. After dominating during the 2010s, the franchise has struggled to pull in the same viewership, and future projects have been a little uncertain. Amidst all this, one of Marvel’s newest stars has assured us that she isn’t going anywhere.

Since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has shifted away from many of the main characters that made the MCU what it was and opened up the world to a newer cohort. Though many, myself included, mourned the loss of Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America, it was time for Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans to move on and allow some young blood to take over. One such fresh face, who has been a welcome addition to the MCU, is Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel.

Much like Tom Holland’s casting as Spider-Man, the decision to cast the unknown Vellani has been met with near-universal praise as she brings much-needed energy, warmth, and positivity into the cinematic universe. Vellani had been an MCU buff from a young age and getting to be a part of it has been a dream come true for her, something which translates well onscreen. With some of the hits that the MCU has been taking from fans in recent years, it desperately needs someone like Vellani onboard, so thank Odin she appears to be sticking around.

Speaking to Polygon, she said she had been “assured” of her future with the franchise: “I have been assured. So that feels good, but there was no more assurance than that. They give me breadcrumbs, and I try and make a meal out of it.” Since her entrance in the Marvel/Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, Vellani has been adored by fans who love her enthusiasm and accurate portrayal of a teenage girl getting supernatural powers.

She has since appeared in 2023’s The Marvels, where, though the film was not the box office success the MCU usually aims for, Vellani’s performance was once again praised. The ending of the film also sets up the beginnings of the Young Avengers as we see Kamala reach out to super archer Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, whom we met in the Hawkeye series. Kamala may reach out to other young heroes such as Cassie Lang (Katherine Newton) and potentially America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Given that the MCU has set up Kamala as the founder of the Young Avengers, we should see Vellani sticking with the MCU for some time. Thank goodness for that.

