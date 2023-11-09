You’ve Definitely Seen This Weapon in the MCU Before ‘The Marvels’

The latest film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here! The Marvels features a villain who is ready to take on everything that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) stands for. That villain is Dar-Benn, played beautifully by Zawe Ashton.

A member of the Kree who is trying to bring light and resources back to her people on Hala, Dar-Benn uses a weapon that people may recognize from the MCU’s past. Throughout the film, Dar-Benn uses a hammer-like object that was previously used by Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), who debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel. The weapon is called the Cosmi-Rod and is a Kree war-hammer. So it makes sense that Dar-Benn and Ronan the Accuser would both be using it in times of battle.

While Ronan used it as a way to execute people, Dar-Benn uses it as a way to transport goods from other planets back to Hala to rebuild it after Carol Danvers destroyed Mar-vell (the AI that was controlling the Kree in Captain Marvel). Mar-vell (Annette Bening) was helping to keep Hala alive, but when Carol destroyed it, she destroyed the resources of Hala and it forced Dar-Benn to help her people by using the Cosmi-Rod as her weapon of choice—but she isn’t using the same one that Ronan had.

Before you think that Ronan the Accuser and Dar-Benn maybe were related or have some deeper connection to each other because of this war-hammer, let’s get into what exactly the Cosmi-Rod stands for among the Kree people and why it actually isn’t that complicated.

It’s a Kree thing

Ronan the Accuser had a different Cosmi-Rod than the one we’re seeing in The Marvels so it isn’t technically the same weapon. This isn’t some great weapon passed down from Kree to Kree. But it is something that belongs to the Kree and that means a lot to their people. They are, at this point, the only two we’ve seen with a Cosmi-Rod, though they wield it very differently.

Ronan’s use of the Cosmi-Rod and Dar-Benn’s use vastly differ from one another, with the former using it to destroy and the latter using it to help the Kree in the midst of the war against Carol, Monica, and Kamala. Still, it’s fascinating that The Marvels brought in the Cosmi-Rod once again and established the weapon as one of the Kree people, without really highlighting how the two weapons are not the same. How many of them are in the universe? We don’t know. So we could see more out there. For now, at least we know that the Kree know how to use them and aren’t afraid to do so.

