What Exactly Is This Daisy Ridley/Tom Holland Chaos Walking Movie?

Chaos Walking has been an “Oh, is that still happening?” film for the last few years. Starring Daisy Ridley as Viola Eade and Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt, the film was originally supposed to come out in 2019. Obviously, that didn’t happen. In a series of delays, from reshoots being delayed because of The Rise of Skywalker and Far From Home to issues with the script/directors on the back-end, this seemed like a movie that fans would always be waiting for but never get.

Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the reality we’re in! Today, we’ve got the first look at what is to come for Chaos Walking, and it has me interested, to say the least.

The first look at Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s ‘CHAOS WALKING’ has been released. A full trailer for the film releases on November 19 at 6am PT. (Source: @IGN) pic.twitter.com/Yq9ieBpLVp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 17, 2020

Getting into the series itself, Chaos Walking is a three-book series by Patrick Ness, set in an alien New World where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts through a series of images and words called Noise. When Todd discovers a silence in the Noise near a swamp, his surrogate parents tell him to run, and he discovers that the source of the silence is a girl named Viola.

The two then embark on a journey to escape deranged preacher Aaron so that they can warn Mayor Prentiss (who is going to be MADS MIKKELSEN!?) to stop the war that is brewing.

The Chaos Walking movie is based on the first book of the series, titled The Knife of Never Letting Go, and who knows if they will continue on with the rest of the series, but I do have to admit that this has piqued my interest in the series as a whole. I do try and read most every book that is being made into a movie to compare and contrast and while I did confuse Chaos Walking with Uncharted in my brain for some time, I’m excited to get into the series and see what’s in store for both Todd and Viola.

The official trailer for the film comes out on November 19th, and I don’t know how much of the series they can show. What we got in the teaser was Todd meeting Viola for the first time and the two of them running (I’m assuming to escape Aaron?), but I do think this is going to be an interesting time for Chaos Walking to come out given that a seemingly large part of the storyline is a germ killing all the women and basically cursing men.

So now I guess I’ll have to use the holiday season to read all of the Chaos Walking series!

