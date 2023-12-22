What Happened to the Von Erichs? ‘The Iron Claw’ Is Just the Beginning

The Von Erich family’s story has been adapted to the screen for the first time with A24’s The Iron Claw. With the film hitting theaters, viewers may be wondering what became of the Von Erichs, who were once one of the most prominent families in pro wrestling.

It’s not surprising that The Iron Claw would choose to adapt the Von Erich family’s story. Ever since family patriarch Jack Adkisson made a name for himself in the ring as Fritz Von Erich, the family was a force in the wrestling world. Fritz was known for his signature move, which he called the “Iron Claw,” and became a world champion at the height of his career. Even after retiring, he remained a big name in wrestling as President of the World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) promotion. Additionally, he married his wife Doris in 1950 and had six sons.

For a man in love with the wrestling profession, Von Erich’s six sons provided an opportunity for the family legacy to carry on to the next generation. Although his firstborn son, Jack, tragically passed away in childhood, Von Erich’s remaining five sons all went on to become pro wrestlers, with several of them taking home championship titles and helping bring the WCCW exposure through their popularity. Few families are considered as influential to wrestling as the Von Erichs.

However, when the Von Erich family made it to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and became the subjects of a movie adaptation this year, only Fritz’s second eldest son, Kevin Von Erich, accepted the honor and appeared on the red carpet. What happened to the rest of the family?

The tragic tale of the Von Erich family

The Iron Claw doesn’t just celebrate the achievements of the Von Erich family, it also serves as a warning about the dark side of professional wrestling. As of 2023, Kevin is the only living son of Fritz and Doris. While Jack passed away in childhood, Fritz’s other four sons—David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris—all died within years of each other in a series of tragedies that rattled the wrestling world.

The tragedies began with David, the third oldest son of Fritz. David succeeded in pro wrestling and stuck close to home with his involvement with the WCCW in Texas, earning the nickname “The Yellow Rose of Texas.” His career was on the rise when he suddenly passed away in 1984 at the age of 25. David’s cause of death was reported to be an intestinal infection, though those who knew him have alleged that an eating disorder and drug overdose may have contributed to his passing. After David’s death, much of the pressure to carry on the family’s legacy fell on Mike. Initially, Mike had worked for WCCW as a cameraman and never showed a desire to be in the ring.

However, Mike was pushed into wrestling and was further pressured by the expectation that he would take David’s place. By 1985, he had sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery. After suffering from toxic shock syndrome, his health rapidly declined, and Mike tragically took his own life in 1987. At the time of Mike’s death, Chris was already suffering from depression. In a family that prioritized wrestling, Chris keenly felt that his smaller physique and health issues prevented him from achieving significant success in pro wrestling. He took his own life in 1991.

At this point, all of the pressure fell on Kerry to perform. Of all his brothers, Kerry was the most successful, becoming a five-time world champion and earning the nickname the Texas Tornado. The pressure of being the most successful and one of the last living brothers may have been why he continued wrestling, even after experiencing a devastating motorcycle accident that led to his right foot being amputated. After this accident, Kerry struggled with a painkiller addiction. His drug problems turned into legal problems, and after his marriage fell apart, he died by suicide in 1993.

Where is Kevin Von Erich now?

Kevin is the only living Von Erich son. After suffering the unimaginable loss of his five brothers, he retired from wrestling in 1995 and moved away from Texas. Fortunately, throughout this whole time, he had support from his wife, Pam, whom he married in 1980. They resided for a time in Hawai’i and raised their four children out of the spotlight. Kevin would eventually return to Texas and the world of wrestling when his sons, David Michael Ross and Kevin Marshall, entered the pro wrestling profession.

Fritz also largely left the public scene when Kevin did. He and Doris divorced in 1992, and Fritz passed away from cancer in 1997, while Doris passed away in 2015. Despite the family’s tragedy, Kevin has defended his mother and father, stating that Fritz never forced his sons into wrestling. Meanwhile, Kevin is not the sole living Von Erich. Kerry’s daughter, Lacey, has followed in her late father’s footsteps and made a name for herself in the world of pro wrestling. In 2017, she revealed she was working on a memoir, Wrestling With Ghosts, to shine a light on the struggles wrestlers face, drawing from her own experiences and her father’s story.

The Iron Claw received Kevin and Lacey’s stamp of approval, and they both walked the red carpet for the premiere. Understandably, neither has talked extensively about the family’s tragedy. However, their support of the film confirms that they want the Von Erich story to be heard and for viewers to be aware of both the highs and lows of the wrestling industry. As tragic as the film is, it captures that the Von Erichs weren’t unlike a typical family, with a close-knit bond and imperfect parents. In highlighting how wrestling impacted one family, The Iron Claw illustrates the need for reform in the industry and support for these athletes.

