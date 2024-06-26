Here’s What Became of Christa in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe

If you came here wondering “Who the heck is Christa?” from The Walking Dead, don’t worry! You didn’t miss any important storyline. I will explain. She wasn’t in the actual flagship series or any of the spinoff shows. She is a lead character in a video game.

Spoilers ahead!

Christa is a character featured in the TellTale video games of The Walking Dead universe, which means that her story might not be as well known for fans of the series. Christa is a main character in the game and is Clementine’s guardian along with her boyfriend, Omid. Christa is more serious, and she is someone who is trying to make sure everyone in her group is safe. She also had a cat with her boyfriend, and they lived in San Francisco before the outbreak began.

I guess, for her group, she’d be the Rick Grimes of things, just trying to make sure everyone around her is safe and protected! If you’re worried about Christa … you should be. She dies in the world of the game, and it is tragic. Christa falls into a pit of walkers, but she doesn’t become a walker herself. She is shot in the head and is just dead in universe.

Could we see Christa in action in The Walking Dead TV universe?

Some of the same characters from the comics and the shows have crossed over to the TellTale games. Michonne, Glenn, and Hershel are all part of the games, but there hasn’t been much of the reverse. So as of right now, we only have Christa in the games but there are lots of options for her to show up in live action, especially since we have seen multiple successful spinoff shows for this universe.

While we know Christa’s fate, it would still be fun to see what she looks like in live action and get to see how she fits in with the world as we know it. And hey, we knew what happened to Glenn, but we still loved him anyway.

