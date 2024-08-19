What Happened to ‘The Daily Wire’ darling Candace Owens?

It’s been 84 years since we’ve thought about Candace Owens—just kidding, but she’s not as much of a thorn in the side of everyone who exists online these days. The conversation around Owens has been interesting recently though as many are wondering what happened to the conservative starlet.

Back in March of this year, Owens and her beloved parent company, the monstrous Daily Wire, parted ways. “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing wrote in a social media post at the time, and that was pretty much the information we got. Owens herself tweeted, “The rumors are true—I am finally free.”

This was about the last time a “normal” news story came out about Owens—as normal as you can get as someone who worked for the Daily Wire and was a big figurehead there, but still, the new stories are off the rails. Recently, Owens did an interview with Tristan Tate (yes, related to misogynist Andrew Tate, who is under investigation for rape and human trafficking), following the aftermath of her Kanye West interview, not to mention Andrew Tate himself.

While Owens interviewing Tate should be shocking, it isn’t. What was shocking was how Owens talked about historical figures and conspiracy theories that are even too outlandish for the Trump campaign. But let’s talk about her recent string of claims and the news about Owens and unpack what is actually going on with the Right Wing Barbie.

The Tate interviews

Both Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate were indicted with charges against them for human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. While interviewing Tristan Tate, she makes claims that are so baffling that everyone is a bit confused by them.

Some of the claims Owens makes in the interview include statements about Joseph Stalin—who she claims was Jewish and was part of some kind of conspiracy still influencing the world today. “For a very long time, the media tried to convince us that Stalin and Vladimir Lenin were antisemitic and then I learned Stalin was married to a Jew,” Owens said. She also claimed Stalin himself was Jewish because she has a “friend who understands Georgian.”

For Owens’ claims, it is important to note that there is is no historic fact to support this. Neither of Stalin’s wives have claims to Jewish ancestry. His daughter did marry a Jewish man and his son married a Jewish woman, and both have documented how it displeased their father. Owens and Tate then went on to claim that during World War II, Germans were ethnically cleansed, and that those doing it were protected by the state of Israel.

During this, Owens claimed that her “German friends were privately thanking [her]. Not only were their ancestors slaughtered, murdered, or ethnically cleansed and pushed out.”

Owens’ antisemitism, racism, and conspiracy theories

The topic of Israel isn’t necessarily one that anyone needs Owens’ opinion on. What Owens is doing with the conversations about Israel (which is what many pro-Palestinian activists are trying to NOT do) is pushing antisemitic narratives, and all of it is bad.

for the love of god, anti-Zionism is not antisemitism. i am jewish and I want Zionism gone from the face of the earth. ironically, conflating Judaism with Zionism is actually very antisemitic! Hope this helps! — trash jones (@jzux) August 11, 2024

Part of why Owens is no longer with The Daily Wire is seemingly because of her antisemitism. She seemingly generalized a lot, saying things like, “Many Jewish people that I grew up with have fallen victim to the same trap of BLM in Black America where they teach you traumas about your history in the classroom, and then you have this like fear this like slavery is going to come back.” The generalization on both sides is incredibly dangerous, and many Jewish people do not agree with what Israel is doing.

She also claimed at one point that Sigmund Freud was part of a “Jewish cabal.” According to the AJC (American Jewish Committee), “cabal” is an antisemitic dog whistle that claims a cabal is “a secret group that controls the economic and political world order.”

There is also a list of conspiracy theories that Owens has been pushing recently, and they are each more baffling than the last.

In just the last few months, Candace Owens has said or insinuated that:



– Israel was involved with 9/11

– The earth may be flat

– It’s absurd to believe dinosaurs roamed the earth and were killed by an asteroid

– Macron’s wife is secretly a man

– Jews were behind the Bolshevik… — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 11, 2024

No, she doesn’t have an ABC show now

Aside from all that, a site called “SpaceXMania” (sounds so legit …) recently published news that Owens was taking over a new show at ABC that would replace The View. Currently, The View is on hiatus. SpaceXMania actually labels itself as satire, but that didn’t stop people from believing it.

