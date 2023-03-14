What Happens to Ace in ‘One Piece’?

I get it. Sometimes you need to know when one of your favorite characters is going to bite it. It can help to be emotionally prepared. It should go without saying, but: One Piece spoilers, ahoy!

Hasn’t One Piece‘s dear, sweet, rubbery Luffy been through enough already? He’s already basically an orphan. His mom is out of the picture and his dad basically abandoned him in order to run a militia to fight against the government. You know, like all deadbeat dads do. And then his adoptive brother dies.

What One Piece episode does Ace die in?

Now you wanna know when he dies? Why? I hope it’s because you want to know which episode NOT to watch so as to not traumatize yourself.

Well, lucky for you, you’ll know the episode when it comes. After all, it’s literally called “Looking for the Answer – Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield.” It’s the 483rd episode of the show, so you have OODLES of time before you get there. But believe me, you will get there. And when you get there, you will cry.

Watching Ace get a literal hole punched in his chest is gonna punch a figurative hole in yours. It’s not gonna be pretty. And you know what’s worse? Ace dies while protecting his little brother! Oh the pain! Oh the drama! Oh the tears upon tears! How did this shonen anime hit me so hard? Harder than Akainu, a.k.a. Sakazuki, hit Ace in the chest! And what does he say when he dies? Is it “You must become the Pirate King!” or “Carry on my legacy!” or “Avenge me!”? No, it is not. Instead, Ace simply thanks Luffy for loving him and then dies in his arms.

And yes, I’m still sobbing to this day.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

