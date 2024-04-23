What Does Tom Holland’s Comment on ‘Spider-Man 4’ Mean?!

We’ve been waiting for news that Spider-Man 4 is making progress, but we just don’t know. Every time there is a new quote it is some variation of “It is happening … eventually.” And now, Tom Holland’s comments on it makes me question things even more than before.

During a conversation with Deadline at the Sands Film Festival, Holland was talking about the future of the franchise and, specifically, Spider-Man 4. For those who have forgotten the past struggles with the Spider-Man films, none of the live-action takes on Peter Parker have made it past their third standalone film, so when Holland’s fourth Spider-Man outing ended up being up in the air, that fear came back full force.

For his part, Holland wanted to make it clear that he will always want to go back into Peter Parker’s shoes. “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” he told Deadline. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

But then he went on …

With news that he would always want to return to Peter Parker, we should be excited! Then he talked about trying to figure out the story and my fear crept in. “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” he said. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Okay great but can you hop to it? Holland explained that he was part of the creative process early on this time around. (There are rumors that Holland is the one who came up with the ending we got with No Way Home, so if he that’s true and he is again involved in the creative process, Spidey is in good hands.)

He went on to add, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

So … it is still happening, but we’re pretty much stuck in the same spot we have been for years. Please, someone, save me.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

