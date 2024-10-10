What chapter does [SPOILER] die in ‘Fourth Wing’? Answered

Say it ain’t so. Liam, we hardly knew ya. Actually, not true. We knew you well enough to know you were a stand up again. In Fourth Wing’s training program filled with cold blooded reptiles, you were a dragon among men. And when I say cold blood reptiles, I mean Jack Barlowe.

Who is Liam?

Liam is the son of Tyrrendor Lord Isaac Mairi and his wife known as Colonel Mairi. Colonel Mairi was involved in the failed rebellion that rocked the nation, and she was put to death at the end of the world. As the child of a rebel, Liam was forced into joining the Riders Quadrant at Basgiath War College. Despite being essentially conscripted into service, Liam was the most successful of all the Rider candidates in Violet’s year. He outperformed all of his classmates in physical exams, and he was an exemplary leader who was well loved by his comrades. In his spare time, he liked to whittle little dragon figurines out of wood. All in all, he was a stand up guy.

When does Liam buy the farm?

Liam makes his agricultural purchase in the sky in Chapter 36. Sadly, it’s his dragon that goes first. During a climactic battle between the riders and the venin, Liam’s dragon is slain while protecting Violet and Tairn from wyverns, which are species of dragons of a two-legged variety. As riders cannot live without the dragons with whom they share a magical bond, Liam dies as well. RIP Liam, you are missed.

