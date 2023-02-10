What ARE Conservatives So Afraid of in This ‘Proud Family’ Backlash?

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is being attacked by viewers calling the show “woke” and “anti-white” because it dared to reference race issues and the history of slavery. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a revival of the original Proud Family animated series, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2001–2005. Animator Bruce W. Smith is the creator and producer of both the original series and the revival. Both series have received high praise for their roots in Black culture, social commentary, educational value, and representation of the LGBTQ+ country.

The Prouder Family: Louder and Prouder currently boasts a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, in stark contrast to the praise it has received from critics is its 12% Audience Score. The audience score plummeted after the premiere of season 2 on Disney+ on February 1, due to individuals review bombing the show over one particular episode. The episode that received backlash was the season finale, “Juneteenth,” which sees Penny (Kyla Pratt) and her friends rising to take action when they learn their town’s founder was a slave owner and demanding that the town change its name and drop its plans to honor the slave owner with a statue.

The episode also sees Penny and her friends performing a rap song for their school. The song, “Slaves Built This Country,” references the history of slavery in America and states that America has not yet “atoned” for its history. Additionally, it points out how oppression still existed even after slavery was abolished in the form of segregation, Jim Crow laws, and the prison system. It also points out how figures like Harriet Tubman, Nat Turner, and Frederick Douglass often get glossed over while Abraham Lincoln gets sole credit for ending slavery.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder sparks backlash

It didn’t take long for conservatives to get wind of the song and to immediately begin calling for boycotts of Disney and claiming The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is “woke,” “anti-white,” and “Black Lives Matter propaganda.” In addition to the song, users also targeted a scene in which the kids lead a peaceful protest against the town’s founder, Christian A. Smith. The kids hold signs and chant, “Christian A. Smith, his legacy is a myth.” Police show up in riot gear to face a handful of school kids, and an intense standoff ensues, with one man asking the cops to put “these little kids in cuffs.” Meanwhile, parents watch in fear as the police continue converging on the unarmed kids.

This is a scene from The Proud Family, a kids show on Disney+



Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids? pic.twitter.com/Kxx26WhL5W — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2023

Of course, the backlash primarily came from openly conservative sites, accounts, and figures like The Washington Stand, Ben Shapiro, End Wokeness, and Liberals Leaving. The conclusions that they drew from the two clips were pretty absurd and included claims that Disney is trying to “brainwash” kids, is spreading a “lie” that racism is widespread, and that Disney “hates” everyone and wants kids to think they’re “little racists.” Users also began stating that they were canceling Disney+ or trips to Disneyland over the episode.

Disney just released a cartoon called “Proud Family” that pushes the lie of institutionalized racism and calls for reparations.



This has understandably caused immediate backlash and calls to boycott.



Disney needs new leadership or it’s going out of business. — Paul A. Szypula ?? (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2023

Here’s some blatant anti-white woke propaganda from none other than Disney. If you’re one of the brainwashed sheeple who still go to #DisneyLand / #DisneyWorld, why are you giving your money to racist people who hate you? #DisneyPlus #ProudFamily #Disney pic.twitter.com/26atm8tiTL — Liberals Leaving (@LiberalsLeaving) February 5, 2023

GIYS, KEEP YOUR KIDS AWAY FROM DISNEY FILMS!!! The Proud Family video is loaded with WOKE ideology. It teaches kids about how racism is widespread and tells them that they to are a bunch of little racists. Also goes into reparations. This is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/B1vHwNwkT0 — Stephen Siegel (@estephensiegel6) February 10, 2023

Reminder to those seeing the wokeism of Disney+'s "Proud Family": it was "Proud Family" honcho Latoya Raveneau at Disney who bragged, "In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming…to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda." DW Kids is coming. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2023

This is by far the most garbage thing I've ever seen by @Disney . Long ago, my sisters and I liked "The Proud Family." We loved it because it was about family and friendship. Now you made this show all political for selfish gains of "white privilege"

I am canceling my Disney+ pic.twitter.com/6lbDjYex2b — ❤️?Silverlonewolf? #ALM (@SilverlonewolfX) February 7, 2023

The Prouder Family: Louder and Prouder creator asks, “Why the fear?”

In the midst of the backlash, many expressed support for the show and questioned why the scenes in question would even anger anyone. Brian Krassenstein stated that naysayers were “literally mad” that the show simply expressed a well-known fact that slaves helped build America. The Prouder Family: Louder and Prouder’s creator replied to Krassenstein, agreeing and questioning what the critics were so afraid of. He also defended the show and expressed his joy at being able to foster important conversation through it.

Yes, why the fear? We're thrilled to have the opportunity to stoke the conversation ✊? https://t.co/6kEKKYBtF1 — Bruce W. Smith (@BruceAlmighteee) February 6, 2023

Mostly, the backlash just sparked confusion as to what exactly conservatives are angered by. That the show referenced actual history? That it dared to utter the word “slavery?” That it featured a protest? Largely, it just seemed like the latest attempt from viewers to try to dismantle Disney for being “woke” any time it adds any bit of representation or educational value to its shows. This was further backed up by the fact that the show, even back in 2001, has always been very dedicated to fostering discussion when it came to topics like the LGBTQ+ community, racism, and Islamophobia after 9/11. Hence, the argument that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is part of some new woke political agenda from Disney makes no sense.

Being upset that The Proud Family said slaves built America, let’s me know that you have ZERO knowledge of the economics of slavery. The money slavery produced LITERALLY built the very generational wealth a lot of y’all complaining, are ACTIVELY benefitting from. — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) February 8, 2023

People are now trying to Boycott Disney because of a scene on the show “The Proud Family” saying it’s “Anti-White” however the show is simply just reporting historical facts. pic.twitter.com/nD9TCN58uc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 8, 2023

“The Proud Family used to be subtle before it went woke.”



NO IT FUCKING WASN’T pic.twitter.com/jl9xgq9YPU — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) February 6, 2023

Right-wing culture war soldiers want to cancel Disney's The Proud Family for not telling any lies about slavery in America pic.twitter.com/Z2KfsWc5fC — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 5, 2023

Because talking about the history of slavery in America is apparently anti-white. Kids should watch Black characters unless those characters talk about the experience of being Black. During Black History Month. Amazing clip, by the way. https://t.co/PMdnUha6jC — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 7, 2023

Ultimately, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder isn’t afraid to tackle racism, the history of slavery, and the experiences of Black individuals in America, especially during Black History Month. The fact that individuals could be so offended and angered by a show discussing history and facts just highlights the necessity of shows tackling such topics. These parents, proudly touting that they want to shield their children from merely knowing that slavery and racism exist, illustrate exactly why Disney shows like The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder have to take on the role of educating the younger generation.

(featured image: Disney)

