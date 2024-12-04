‘What a traitor to the USA’: A former Fox News host is getting dragged for interviewing Russian politicians again

Disgrace Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been slammed for traveling to Russia to interview politicians and spread Russian propaganda again.

Carlson is one of the most notorious right-wing pundits when it comes to pushing Russian propaganda and misinformation. In addition to Donald Trump expressing admiration for Vladimir Putin, MAGA as a whole has been growing increasingly sympathetic to Russia. It doesn’t matter that NATO has severely condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or that Putin himself declared America an enemy of Russia. MAGA has begun to openly express affection for Russia while working hard to block aid to Ukraine. Russia clearly sees the far-right as an asset, which is why it was found to have interfered in the 2016 election to favor Trump and recently was discovered to have been paying several right-wing influencers hundreds of thousands of dollars to spread Russian propaganda.

In recent years, Carlson has denied that Russia is a threat to the U.S. and has stated he’s rooting for Russia when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine. Early this year, he went on a Russian propaganda vacation, where he tried to hype up the clean cities and low grocery prices, although he failed to mention that the average salary in Russia is equivalent to just over $14,000. During his trip, he interviewed Putin. Days later, news of political prisoner Alexei Navalny’s death broke, with many alleging Putin’s involvement. In response to the backlash, Carlson claimed, “Every leader kills people.” Now, he’s back at it again with the Russian propaganda.

Tucker Carlson slammed for return trip to Russia

On December 3, Carlson posted to X, revealing he was back in Russia. This time, he’s there to interview Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In the video, Carlson accuses the Biden administration of driving the United States “ever closer to a nuclear conflict with Russia.” He claimed that American military personnel launched missiles into mainland Russia and “killed at least a dozen Russian soldiers.” Carlson goes on to insist that America is at “undeclared” war with Russia, unbeknownst to most American citizens. He continued pushing these Russian talking points about how the U.S. is to blame for any tension with Russia and that the country is trying to keep citizens from knowing “Russia’s perspective.”

Carlson’s statement is filled with misinformation and baseless claims. American military personnel did not fire missiles at Russia, although Ukraine did strike the country with U.S.-made missiles. He is shamelessly spreading complete lies that have the very real potential to endanger American soldiers. And for what? To protect an aggressive country whose actions have been condemned internationally and that has been accused of committing war crimes and possible genocide in Ukraine? Or is all of this just a stunt to feed his ego?

On X, his video has been widely condemned, with users calling him a traitor. Many have pointed out how influencers like Tim Pool, who made similarly outrageous Russian/Ukraine claims that were purely propaganda and misinformation, were being paid by Russia to parrot these talking points. Some suggest that the same thing may be happening with Carlson. Whether he’s being paid or not, his talking points are extremely dangerous and, indeed, could be seen as traitorous. He’s accusing his own country of killing Russian soldiers and essentially trying to set the stage to claim that if Russia were to launch a nuclear attack on the U.S., it would be America’s fault.

Carlson’s interview with the Foreign Minister won’t be published for several days due to translating and editing. However, given how propaganda-filled his three-minute announcement video was, one can only imagine how much misinformation and shameless Putin-loving will come out of the actual interview.

