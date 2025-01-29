‘What a f–king liar’: Trump’s foreign tax plan is unforgivingly obliterated by the internet

Donald Trump once again proves to have zero understanding of foreign policy.

In an address to the press, Trump claimed that his administration will focus on “tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens.” Trump’s claims are directly in line with his hyper-nationalist vision for the country, one where manufacturing is centered in America and so-called foreign influence is repudiated through force.

While Trump has promised that the rest of the world will bow to American influence under his administration, the internet doesn’t think it’s going to happen. Ron Filipkowski reminds us that Trump “couldn’t even get Mexico to pay for a wall” during his first administration, and hints that Trump’s recent grandiose promises are nothing more than a fantasy.

He couldn’t even get Mexico to pay for a wall. Now he claims foreign countries will cover everything for us so nobody will have to pay any taxes. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/2AeKOrUcwD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 27, 2025

Another user didn’t mince words when it came to Trump’s boasting, calling the president a “f—— liar.”

What a fucking liar he is — wouldn’t you like to know (@staycalm25) January 28, 2025

According to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy, Trump is indeed defrauding the nation when it comes to his tax plan. Though Trump promises that foreign nations will be the ones enriching citizens, Trump’s tax policy ensures that America’s poorest citizens will be enriching the richest. Trump’s tax proposals will give a tax hike to all Americans save for the wealthiest 5%, and the bottom 20% of earners will see the greatest share of their incomes taxed.

Sounds like he's going to run the USA like he ran his businesses.

Right into the ground.

Bankruptcy. — Alberta Labour Today (@ABLabourToday) January 28, 2025

While the president has never personally filed for bankruptcy, various Trump owned companies have gone broke six times. Trump’s Taj Mahal in Atlantic City filed for bankruptcy six months after its opening in 1990, and the company reportedly “defaulted on interest payments to bondholders” as Trump’s finances “went into a tailspin.” Two of Trump’s casinos also went bankrupt, as well as his Plaza Hotel in 1992. Two more Trump businesses went bankrupt in 2004, amassing $1.8 billion in debt. Trump did once declare himself the “King of Debt” after all.

Ever since this mother fucker became president he’s just taking in camera all the time. Does he fucking work? — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) January 27, 2025

Trump has been putting in the work, albeit where Americans need it least. During his first week in office, Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders to facilitate his mass deportation plan. He sent troops to the southern border, halted refugees from entering the country, and attempted to dismantle birthright citizenship, a move that is currently being blocked in court. Trump also rolled back the rights of American minorities, declaring that the government recognize only two biological sexes assigned at birth while trashing DEI initiatives across all federal agencies.

Who’s dumber, the one speaking, or the one nodding along… — Kimberly Chandler (@cozzmo73) January 28, 2025

The jury’s still out on that one.

What fkn bullshit, tariffs were so bad for the economy, they went back to tax system, Billionaires want tariffs because they pay $0 and 50% increase in costs doesn’t hurt them , tariffs will destroy 85% of Americans — JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) January 28, 2025

While Trump’s cadre of billionaire supporters won’t feel the effects of his tariffs, average Americans certainly will. Economists believe that Trump’s tariff plan will put American consumers in dire financial straights, driving up the prices of numerous goods such as cars, gas and food. Corporate executives have announced that the tariff plan is likely to make their wars more expensive, and Walmart CFO John David Rainey warned buyers to brace for price hikes.

Trump’s great lie is the notion that foreign countries will pay the tariff. A tariff, by definition, is a tax levied on the importer of a good. If Walmart buys children’s toys from China, Walmart will pay the tariff. Walmart will then tack the extra cost of the good onto its resale price, letting the consumer make up the difference. Foreign sellers won’t pay the tariff, Americans buyers will. Trump’s economic promises are the antithesis of his policy proposals, and his supporters will find that out the hard, expensive way.

He didn’t build the wall though so we know how this ends ?? — Sam (@SandSharkSec) January 28, 2025

We sure do know how this ends, with more broken campaign promises, more money in billionaire pockets, and nothing for everyone else.

