WGA West Strikers Are Favoring the Netflix Picket Line a Little Too Much

On the West Coast, supporters of the WGA are out and loud, and they’re making their case known! Angelenos are feeling a lot of pride for how our community is showing up to take care of our writers, though some have noticed that one picket line in particular is getting a bit more attention than those at other studios.

Netflix has been attracting quite a lot of picketers, in large part due to the fact that Netflix … well, sucks. At this point, it’s almost comical (in a sad way), how many shows gain traction on Netflix only to be canceled just a season or two in. The network seems to favor the big boys—like Stranger Things (whose team also supports the strike!), Big Mouth, and the like—while only humoring other teams who come to them with genuine enthusiasm. I’m still pretty raw over Inside Job, myself.

The attention the Netflix picket line is getting, however, is starting to verge on astounding. Perhaps the most notable appearance was from Imagine Dragons—yes, that Imagine Dragons:

Imagine Dragons showing up for the WGA at the Netflix picket. pic.twitter.com/D4ckoNjHWF — David Gross (@davidgrossTV) May 9, 2023

But all kinds of people are dropping by at Netflix in particular to show their support, including Hasan Piker (who brought pizza) and a very dapper person known as Plátano Papi:

Platano Papi came out to support the WGA today at Netflix #wgastrong #dalePP pic.twitter.com/101eItBtbQ — Wesley Rodriguez (@bywesrod) May 9, 2023

In the end, Netflix’s picket became something of a delightfully gay block party, which is fantastic and sends just as apt a message as a standard march in these long-term scenarios. We want the studios to see that we can organize and gain community support, not by virtue of visibility, but by virtue of wanting to take care of each other and be proactive in how we do so.

HOWEVER, though we had quite a bit of fun the other day, remember that other studios still need your attention in the coming days (or weeks). Just because we had a fun day at Netflix doesn’t mean that we can pack it up and stop showing up for other studios. As a wise writer put it:

Stop taking your horny asses to Netflix and go to a studio that needs more picketers — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 9, 2023

Come on people, get horny for the strike, not Imagine Dragons! (But also, I’m glad everyone was safe and had fun.)

(featured image: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]