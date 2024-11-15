‘We’ve got the second George Washington’: A Hollywood star just gave Trump the most bizarre praise

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone just gave Donald Trump the most bizarre praise possible by comparing him to founding father George Washington.

Recommended Videos

Although the Rocky star refuses to identify as a member of the Republican Party, he has supported Republican candidates like John McCain in the past. Additionally, he has long been unable to stifle his praise and love for Trump. Back in 2016, when questioned about what he thought of Trump, he stated plainly, “I love Donald Trump.” His outlandish comparisons began back then as he continued, “He’s a great Dickensian character. You know what I mean? There are certain people like Arnold, Babe Ruth, that are bigger than life.” While claiming Trump was “bigger than life,” he admitted he didn’t know how that would translate to “running the world.” Stallone refrained from officially endorsing Trump for president this year, but he recently seemingly confirmed he has gone full MAGA.

Sylvester Stallone gushes over Donald Trump in wild speech

Recently, Trump gave his first post-election speech at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He tapped Stallone to introduce him at the gala, and the actor launched into an overtly glowing speech. Not only does he think Trump is “largely than life,” but he also equated him to a “mythical character” and the “second George Washington.” He stated, “We are in the presence of a really mythical character … I love mythology, and this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe.”

Stallone then launched into his Washington comparison, remarking that Washington didn’t know “he was going to change the world. He continued, “Because without him [Washington], you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We’ve got the second George Washington.” Stallone also used a Rocky analogy to continue his portrait of Trump as a mythical figure. He mentioned how there’s one moment in the movie where “the image pans down from Jesus onto Rocky … and, at that moment, he was the chosen person.” Of course, he went on to insinuate that, like Rocky, Trump is the “chosen person,” stating, “This man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump.”

Sylvester Stallone calls Donald Trump the second George Washington.



This made me sad…until I realized we have Arnold. ?



pic.twitter.com/jNwq7Vg3IA — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 15, 2024

One can’t help but question if these Trump fans even hear the words coming out of their mouth. Trump couldn’t possibly be any further from Washington. Washington was a patriot who fought for America’s independence and helped craft the Constitution. Trump is an insurrectionist who will do everything in his power to take away Americans’ freedom and terminate the U.S. Constitution. Washington was so for unity that he didn’t even support political parties, stating in his Farewell Address that he feared they could foment “riot and insurrection.” Needless to say, Trump is not remotely close to Washington, and Washington would have certainly denounced him and his extremist followers.

Stallone’s outlandish speech adds further weight to the suspicion that MAGA is a cult. It’s not enough for Republicans to simply support him. Instead, they have to attribute these mythical, god-like characteristics to Trump and revere him as if he were one of America’s greatest historical figures.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy