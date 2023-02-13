We’ve Finally Seen William Jackson Harper’s ‘Ant-Man’ Character in Action, and I Love Him

William Jackson Harper, beloved for his portrayal of Chidi Anagonye in The Good Place, is playing a character named Quaz in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So far, his character has been shrouded in mystery, though. Aside from an image of Quaz in Empire, which shows Harper in a costume similar to other denizens of the Quantum Realm, we’ve seen almost nothing.

However, a new promo for Quantumania has given us one more tantalizing crumb!

In the promo, a jellyfish-like being in the Quantum Realm asks Scott how many holes he has. While Scott is reeling from the question, Quaz steps in with an answer: “He has seven holes!” Scott take a moment to count them up, and then confirms that Quaz is right.

Sure, it’s still not much, especially for us William Jackson Harper fans. But his delivery on that one line hints that he’s going to be fantastic in this movie. He made a line about human orifices sound noble!

Aside from his portrayal of the sweet and chronically anxious Chidi in The Good Place, Harper also appeared in Ari Aster’s Midsommar as a grad student researching the elusive and murderous Hårga in Sweden, and Doug in the romantic comedy We Broke Up.

So who is Quaz, anyway? Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Quaz in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

According to the Empire feature, Quaz is a telepath who works with the freedom fighters trying to overthrow Kang. Kang is a dictator who rules the Quantum Realm while also trying to escape it.

That’s really all we know so far. It’s possible that Quaz will go on to play a larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—or he might just play a minor role in Quantumania.

One rumor that’s emerged online is that Quaz is actually the Marvel comics hero named Quasar. In the comics, Quasar is born Wendell Vaughn. He becomes a superhero when he bonds with the ancient alien artifacts known as the Quantum Bands, which give him cosmic powers similar to Captain Marvel’s.

Whoever Quaz is, we’ll get some answers when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out this Friday, February 17.

