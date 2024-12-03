‘We’ll see if the rest of Trump’s supporters agree’: MAGA’s attempt to justify extreme price hikes isn’t convincing the internet

MAGA is changing their tune. Or at least they’re trying to justify what is inevitably is going to happen after pushing a different narrative during the election. We’re talking about the price of goods, obviously. Remember when they all claimed Donald Trump would decrease the price of groceries?

Recommended Videos

Extremely loud and incredibly wrong people like Jack Posobiec, who just cling to every single thing that Trump does, have taken to now claiming they will pay more for things if they’re American made. Well, good for you! You’re going to pay more. On X, Posobiec wrote “I’m willing to pay more for goods made by American workers.”

Hilarious given the fact that you can, at this point, buy American goods. You can go to the grocery store or stores in the wild that are American goods, they’re just more expensive. Remember American Apparel? This is a drastic shift from the tone of their pleas pre-election. Many voted for Trump with this idea that he would somehow fix the price of eggs. They all justified voting for him because it was too expensive. Now, he wants to put tariffs on everything.

Popular commentator Hutchinson quote tweeted Posobiec and pointed this fact out. He even said “We’ll see if the rest of Trump’s supporters agree.”

They went from “Trump will bring down the price of groceries” to this line realllllll fuckin fast after the election lol.



We’ll see if the rest of Trump’s supporters agree ? https://t.co/KZVPvueS6C — Hutch (@hutchinson) December 2, 2024

The issue is also that Trump’s fanbase seems to be confused about the grocery thing. One replied to Hutchinson saying “Goods and groceries are 2 different things.” They’re not. Groceries are a type of good and so all of these MAGA fans who think they’re willing to pay for “goods” are in for a rude awakening when they realize that that also means those precious groceries they were so worried about.

They just justify everything and contradict themselves

The most baffling part about this is the fact that the grocery prices were a whole thing. So now why is it okay to spend more? Because Trump is back as the President? You’re fine with the price of eggs if it means that he is the one making it so? American goods exist and are currently more expensive but what Trump’s tariffs are going to do is make everything more expensive. At least that’s the fear.

So all of his little fans changing their tune and acting like that is now okay is certainly a choice. Do they not care that this is the opposite of what they voted for? Many went on and on about egg pricing and now that it will probably not change, they just act like it is all fine. This is unfortunately par for the course with Trump’s fans and how the MAGA crowd reacts to things.

For now, all we know is that Trump wants to implement tariffs when he is in office. We don’t know what they’re going to do or what the cost of things will be but the fact that his fans are now seemingly fine with paying more after the fact is just what they do all the time.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy