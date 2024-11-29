‘We need to quit giving her our money and support’: Triggered MAGAs lash out after Sharon Stone exposes their ‘stupid’ and ‘uneducated’ ways

Actress Sharon Stone aired her frustration about the U.S. election results during the Torino Film Festival. Trump supporters took offense to Stone’s claim that a majority of Americans are “uneducated.”

During the panel interview, Stone was asked by a reporter to comment on the rising trend of violence against women. Stone connected her answer to the U.S. election outcomes, stating, “We have to stop and think about who we choose for government.” She also criticized the swing to fascism but claimed that Americans hadn’t seen it before in their history.

“Americans who don’t travel, who, 80% have no passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete.” Stone’s words seemingly took a hit against Trump supporters, who made Trump’s victory possible. Trump supporters went on the defensive and claimed to have frequently traveled abroad while having multiple college degrees.

Despite their defense, Kamala Harris gained more college-educated voters. On the other hand, Donald Trump made inroads with white voters without college degrees. Concidentally, Trump also lost ground with white, educated voters from swing states. Stone was clearly not talking about the niche, well-educated Trump supporters.

Nevertheless, Trump supporters thought Stone’s statement was ignorant. One furious MAGA supporter called for a boycott against Sharon Stone.

This response is part of a growing movement of conservatives who try to boycott figures and retailers who have differing opinions from their own. Overall, it seems that the MAGA crowd is sensitive to criticism and the existence of other opinions.

Why Trump

There are several reasons why Trump supporters decided to vote for Trump instead of Harris during the 2024 presidential elections. Education seems to be at fault, but there are other factors at play, such as misinformation and crushing inflation. Americans were and still are desperate for change, even if it came at the cost of endangering women’s reproductive rights and other civil rights. Stone finished her response off by encouraging good men to look out for the women in their lives during these tough times. She states, “This is a time where we can no longer look away when bad men are bad.”

