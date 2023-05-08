I spent all my time leading up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 worried that Rocket Raccoon wasn’t going to make it. He’s my favorite of the Guardians, but Rocket is also generally loved by fans. Luckily, James Gunn also loves Rocket Raccoon, so we not only came out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Rocket still alive, but he’s also a leader!

He always thought he was in charge, despite Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) fighting him on it, but Rocket finally has his own team to lead—and it came at such a great point in Rocket’s arc. Vol. 3 is hard to watch for a number of reasons, one being the cruelty inflicted on Rocket and his friends by the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). But the story is, at its core, about Rocket.

Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Which is what Lylla says to Rocket when he is dying. He sees Lylla in his mind, she tells him that the story was always his, but he just didn’t know it yet. And Rocket goes back to the Guardians to take on the High Evolutionary with his family. It led to me wanting more of Rocket’s story. Yes, we finally got to see his backstory and how he came to be, but it just showed me that Rocket has so much more to give. And with where the movie leaves Rocket’s story, I think that we could have a lot of fun exploring his position within the Guardians.

Whether that’s in a new Guardians of the Galaxy film or a show, there’s a lot of potential for the future of Rocket Raccoon outside of the trilogy we’ve gotten from James Gunn.

My boy’s a leader!

The movie ends with Rocket being in charge of the Guardians. Quill says that Rocket’s always been a better captain, and we see what could be the “new” Guardians: Rocket, Groot, Adam Warlock, Kraglin, Phyla-Vell, Cosmo, and Adam’s new pet Blurp. But we only see them briefly and then a title card says “The legendary Star-Lord will return.” Nothing about Rocket. And I’m here to say please give me a show about Rocket and the new Guardians.

It can be a weekly series that changes with each new planet the Guardians visit. I just really want to explore this new aspect of Rocket as a character. His story was so limited because of his unwillingness to talk about his past. But now that we know everything, it makes Rocket more fascinating as a character. We could explore how everything we learned shaped him and his new position as captain, and that’s exciting for someone like me.

I love Rocket Raccoon so much and I just want news that we’ll see him again in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And if that means getting to see him shine in his own show, then why not?

