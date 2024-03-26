We Cannot Wait for This Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Movie!

What’s better than a movie with Andrew Garfield in it? One where he’s starring opposite Florence Pugh! Their new film, We Live in Time, is set to be released this year, and I cannot wait! Here’s what we know so far.

Recommended Videos

When talking about the movie with Entertainment Tonight, Pugh couldn’t help but share her excitement for it. “Oh, my God, I’m excited about that movie,” Pugh said back in February of 2024. “We just had the most beautiful time making it—we made a real story about real people and I got to work with the most unbelievable actor that I feel so honored to be in his presence and shout lines back to him.”

Pugh’s excitement over working with Garfield is infectious and so many of us cannot wait to see these two in love! But we don’t know really anything about the plot. Back when production began, StudioCanal (the company behind it) described it as a “funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story.”

Directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne, the film is a bit under wraps at this point, and that’s okay! We do know that joining Pugh and Garfield is Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, and the promise of more cast!

How long do we have to wait?

The issue with not knowing much about the movie (outside of Pugh’s character being pregnant, thanks to some set pictures) is that we don’t really know what to expect or when.

According to Pugh’s interview with ET, she said 2024. We do not have a concrete date other than that, and it is a little sad thinking that we could potentially wait even longer to see the movie. Until we know more, at least we can feel great knowing that Pugh seems very invested in it?

(featured image: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]