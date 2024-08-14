This Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Movie Has Released the Greatest Promo Image of the Year

Who knew that a movie about a love story with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield could bring us a new meme. A new image from their film We Live in Time dropped and people are understandably less focused on the human stars than they are on an absolutely deranged carousel horse.

Recommended Videos

In the promotional still, see Tobius (Garfield) and Almut (Pugh) in each other’s arms on a carousel and smiling together. But if you look slightly down, you may also notice that there is a lovely horse riding next to them. The best way to describe the horse is like if you told someone to draw a horse from memory and they just forgot what its face looked like. That’s kind of what is happening here.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley’s ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’. ? pic.twitter.com/Z6SUp23sDC — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) August 13, 2024

Is this an England thing? I know here we have some messed up carousels but we also have some nice ones. Is this the best horse they could find? Why does he look like he just uncovered the most unhinged news about his friends? Does he know that Almut is sick in the trailer? I have so many questions.

What ended up happening was that everyone forgot about the picture itself and only cared about this horse.

It feels like the horse just got captured in the picture and he wasn’t supposed to be there. Like a bad photobomb but instead of doing it on purpose, he just was bolted to the carousel and didn’t really have a choice. It has resulted in some of the funnier memes recently and yes, I am sorry, but I will retweet every single one of them.

Have you seen his face? This is the funniest thing to happen online!

Honestly, horse is relatable.

I think it is genuinely nice when we have collective moments like this. We all saw the image and instantly knew that this horse represented us all in some way or another. I do think it is a perfect little part of this image.

And as some pointed out, it looks like he is third-wheeling their date.

me third wheeling my couple friends https://t.co/1GLecFsXr3 — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) August 14, 2024

Others merged iconic scenes from movies together. Like pretending the Carousel Horse would make the cut for the Mount Rushmore of horses in Barbie. Honestly, I do think that Ken would love Carousel Horse.

were they trying to sell ken on this movie. https://t.co/NmGG7buhZE pic.twitter.com/lLKpoOOfIv — aidan (@AlDANS_) August 14, 2024

We also got the Carousel Horse as Jack Torrance’s ax in The Shining.

Don’t worry, Carousel Horse did get to be the most iconic horse scene in cinema history. I am, of course, talking about the horse head in the bed from The Godfather.

The problem with Carousel Horse is that he is just representative of how we all feel at any given moment.

We just can’t get enough of him!!!!

idk why i did this pic.twitter.com/Ep7zcSFJCM — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) August 14, 2024

This one is for you, Carousel Horse. You were just minding your own business, probably just going round and round, until a location scout found you and the rest is history.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy