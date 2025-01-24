‘We have to force this’: Marjorie Taylor Greene insists that the U.K. submits to Trump’s Gulf of Mexico name change

Following President Donald Trump’s declaration to rename the Gulf of Mexico, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) suggested that this be swiftly enforced. Other countries are already refusing to acknowledge Trump’s proposed name change.

Recommended Videos

Britain reportedly refused to acknowledge Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ rebrand. According to The Telegraph, Britain will continue to call the Gulf of Mexico as such unless the alternative proposal gains “widespread usage” in English. MTG, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump, wants the international community to follow through. She replied to the information, “We have to force this to happen, and we should!” She even compared the situation to renaming post offices as if it were that simple.

X users have responded with memes against the absurd statement. Many of them didn’t want to have the Gulf of America renamed. Instead, they wanted Trump to address the state of the economy as soon as possible. One X user sarcastically wrote, “I guess I can go without eggs for a bit longer.” Another social media user criticized MTG’s priorities for the American people as “whack.”

What’s the point?

There are no practical benefits to it. The fact that other states can choose to disregard the ‘Gulf of America’ is downright wasteful. At worst, books and maps may have to be reprinted. Funnily enough, even online map services hadn’t given in to Trump’s absurd proposal.

According to Trump’s own executive order, it’s to acknowledge that the area has been a national asset. Nevertheless, America doesn’t exactly own the entire body of water in question. This isn’t to say that there aren’t things that the government should spend on the basis of principle, but even Americans are confused at this random name change. Essentially, this wasn’t in popular demand. Needless to say, this is nothing more than a silly attempt at showcasing regional dominance from Trump himself.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy