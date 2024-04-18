‘We Declared Charlie Puth Should Be a Bigger Artist’ Explained

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has allegedly leaked ahead of its April 19 release, creating a frenzy amongst fans online—and stirring up conversation about references to artists like Charlie Puth.

The singer-songwriter has apparently referenced multiple celebrities on her 17-track album, with “We Don’t Talk Anymore” hitmaker Charlie Puth reportedly being one of them. Puth features on the title track, “The Tortured Poets Department,” in the second verse, with the lyrics allegedly reading,

You smoked and ate seven bars of chocolate / we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed Golden Retriever Taylor Swift/The Tortured Poets Department

Swift’s fans have shown mixed reactions to the lyrics, with responses ranging from mockery to praise. The words have been interpreted to throw shade at Puth, questioning his status in the music industry along with airing out his personal habits. However, it will be surprising if it turns out to be true, considering Puth has been vocal about his support for Swift multiple times in the past. One such instance included him praising chord changes from 2006 hit “Teardrops on My Guitar,” while another involved him giving her a shoutout at one of his concerts in New York in 2022.

making an album called the tortured poets department and then name dropping charlie puth has got to be one of the funniest things anyone could do — elowee 2 PAIRS FASHION TIGHTS (@comfortabandon) April 18, 2024

With regards to the “We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist” lyric, the words seem to be misguided considering the kind of Billboard success the 32-year-old has enjoyed so far. Puth has been a mainstay in the pop/R&B scene in the last few years, with exciting projects in the pipeline.

The alleged leak has reportedly come from a Google Drive link containing all 17 songs, but it’s probably wiser to take this news with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation from Swift’s representatives. Some X accounts have also attempted to post leaked music, but there’s been speculation that the audio is AI-generated.

The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone ? I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that… pic.twitter.com/b6cqrHkbE1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2024

Fans have also pointed out that the album is likely going to have multiple references to Taylor Swift’s exes, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. Swift and Alwyn reportedly dated for six years before parting ways in April 2023, after which the Evermore hitmaker was linked with The 1975′s frontman.

As mentioned earlier, there hasn’t been official verification regarding the leaks, and it will be interesting to see how this story develops further. The Tortured Poets Department will release at midnight on April 19 and will be available to stream on major music streaming apps.

