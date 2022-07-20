Henry Cavill was carved out of marble by the gods to play Clark Kent/Kal-El, and yet somehow, no one has fully capitalized on his casting as Superman. Now, a new rumor has surfaced, according Deadline, that states that Cavill will make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to reveal more news about his time as Superman. And honestly? Good.

The 2013 film Man of Steel was a less than stellar entry into the world of Superman movies (though I did like it), and it has since left a bad taste in the mouths of fans who want to see their cape-wearing fave return to the big screen—which isn’t fair to Cavill or the perfect casting of him as Superman. It’s about time that there are some whispers of a Superman movie, and especially one with Cavill in tow. Other than Man of Steel, Cavill has appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as well as both versions of Justice League but he’s not been attached to a solo project.

Outside of the idea of Cavill appearing during the Warner Bros. panel at SDCC, there is no other information about the potential return of his Superman. But with the shakeups that have been happening throughout the rest of DC’s movies, it would make sense that the tides would shift to focusing on Superman. Again, not only because Cavill is a perfect casting for Clark Kent, but because Superman’s message of hope is one that I personally think could work really well right now, given the state of the world—if the script is done right.

It’s what he deserves

There are few casting choices in this world that I love as much as I love the casting of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent. It’s not that I didn’t like Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, or Tyler Hoechlin. I love them all. I just think that some greater being looked at a picture of Superman while creating Henry Cavill and said “this is your destiny,” and we have thus far failed him.

Again, I don’t dislike the film Man of Steel. I just think that it could have been a better Superman movie, my main gripe being that Jonathan Kent dies by walking into a tornado, which makes no sense seeing as his son is Superman. (The original death of Jonathan Kent being a heart attack and, thus, something that Clark can’t stop.)

With a few changes, it could have been a great introduction to Cavill as Superman, but instead, the DCEU has continued to make … choices, and Superman has seemed to be not one of priority—which is bad given how much we need the messages of Superman right now. So while this rumor states that Cavill will appear on stage and give us some updates, I hope it gives us a title and an idea of when we can see him again. Because come on, who doesn’t love a good Supes movie? And one with Henry Cavill? Perfection.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]