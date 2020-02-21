comScore

We Can’t Stop Laughing at Scorsese’s Unintentionally Ominous Congrats to Bong Joon-ho

OR WAS IT?

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 21st, 2020, 4:48 pm
Bong Joon-Ho and all his Oscar babies

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It sounds like Martin Scorsese might go painting houses with Bong Joon-ho. The director of The Irishman sent Bong a letter after his historic Academy Award wins, where got all the Oscars, and … I have to say, it might not have struck the tone Scorsese intended. Starting, “You’ve done well. Now rest,” the letter does go on to say, “But don’t rest for too long.”

So my idea is that Martin Scorsese is secretly Pepper Potts and knows that Tony Stark isn’t really dead. (Can you tell it’s Friday and I’ve lost whatever bit of sanity I have left? Because I have.)

The letter was, in fact, very sweet, because it was Scorsese talking about how he and other directors were looking forward to Bong’s next film. Same, Marty! But the way that IndieWire phrased their tweet for this letter? Um … it’s a little concerning, coming from a guy who’s known for the kind of characters who would make a veiled threat like this.

Maybe Scorsese lied, and he did see Avengers: Endgame after all.

(Marvel Entertainment)

The thing is, Twitter also thought Scorsese was going to kill Bong Joon-ho.

Much like Martin Scorsese, though, I can’t wait for Bong Joon Ho’s next movie.

This is what you’ve done to our brains through decades of movies about organized crime, Marty. You reap what you sow.

