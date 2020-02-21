We Can’t Stop Laughing at Scorsese’s Unintentionally Ominous Congrats to Bong Joon-ho

It sounds like Martin Scorsese might go painting houses with Bong Joon-ho. The director of The Irishman sent Bong a letter after his historic Academy Award wins, where got all the Oscars, and … I have to say, it might not have struck the tone Scorsese intended. Starting, “You’ve done well. Now rest,” the letter does go on to say, “But don’t rest for too long.”

So my idea is that Martin Scorsese is secretly Pepper Potts and knows that Tony Stark isn’t really dead. (Can you tell it’s Friday and I’ve lost whatever bit of sanity I have left? Because I have.)

The letter was, in fact, very sweet, because it was Scorsese talking about how he and other directors were looking forward to Bong’s next film. Same, Marty! But the way that IndieWire phrased their tweet for this letter? Um … it’s a little concerning, coming from a guy who’s known for the kind of characters who would make a veiled threat like this.

Scorsese Wrote Bong Joon Ho a Heartfelt Letter After Oscars: ‘You’ve Done Well, Now Rest’ https://t.co/D19ftinOuP pic.twitter.com/rPBPtqUy2M — IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 20, 2020

Maybe Scorsese lied, and he did see Avengers: Endgame after all.

The thing is, Twitter also thought Scorsese was going to kill Bong Joon-ho.

Is martin scorsese about to murder bong joon ho https://t.co/lQ2BnphGLH — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 21, 2020

“now rest” is what you say as you’re about to paint a house with someone if you know what I mean — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 21, 2020

Holy shit is Scorsese going to kill Bong Joon-ho https://t.co/l4HqxjoJXz — Annie Wu (@AnnieW) February 21, 2020

Why does this headline make it seem like Scorsese is going to put a hit out on Bong Joon Ho? https://t.co/40cE6lplJq — Kayla Stetzel (@KaylaStetzel) February 21, 2020

Does Scorsese think Bong carried the one ring to the fires of Mordor? https://t.co/4ABSwia2Up — Colin Sweets (@djcolinsweets) February 21, 2020

Scorsese: You’ve done well, now rest Bong Joon Ho: *teleports behind Scorsese* Not this time, old man https://t.co/aMIz0FcceN — luis (@loolfii) February 21, 2020

*martin scorsese slowly lowers a pillow over a sleeping bong joon ho’s face* https://t.co/SmnJiIKPp2 — harley davidson (@hotgreengas) February 21, 2020

However, he then added, “But not for too long.”

Ie: SCORSESE’S PLANNING TO REANIMATE ZOMBIE BONG JOON-HO! — Rob Kutner (@ApocalypseHow) February 21, 2020

cant get the image out of my head of bong reading those final words right before scorsese suffocates him to death https://t.co/lNMcyTrXdS — dom nero (@dominicknero) February 20, 2020

Much like Martin Scorsese, though, I can’t wait for Bong Joon Ho’s next movie.

i want more scorsese bong joon ho content — izzy (@pulpfellas) February 21, 2020

This is what you’ve done to our brains through decades of movies about organized crime, Marty. You reap what you sow.

