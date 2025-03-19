We all miss Regé-Jean Page on ‘Bridgerton’ but…should we have hope we’ll see him again?

Everyone loved Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset—aka the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. But after season one, it feels as if the Duke has vanished into thin air.

Oddly enough, Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) had made a cameo in season two and was not featured in season three of the series. We did see her in season 2 though and while she makes excuses as to why Simon couldn’t be around, his absence in the story just couldn’t be ignored. After all, his chemistry with Daphne in the first season hadn’t been forgotten by Bridgerton fans.

Surprisingly, the official Bridgerton Instagram account posted a letter about Regé-Jean Page’s departure from the series. It reads, “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.” This doesn’t mean that Page’s on-screen character had been killed off, though. The post follows up that Daphne will “remain a devoted wife and sister.” So, is there a chance that Page will return to Bridgerton?

According to a 2023 interview with Regé-Jean Page, he agreed to one season and moved on to other projects. He also doesn’t seem to be interested in returning to the show. Nevertheless, fans remain hopeful that Page will one day change his mind. After all, Meryl Streep broke her “no sequels” rule when she briefly returned to Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! While it was just a cameo, her one scene with Amanda Seyfried was definitely an impactful tearjerker.

Will Simon Basset be in season four of Bridgerton?

The short answer is: probably not. Page hasn’t indicated that he will be coming back for the latest season of Bridgerton. “It’s not something I thought about very much,” said Page in an Entertainment Tonight sitdown. The outlet followed up and asked if Page would at least show up for a cameo. He vaguely responded, “I think it’s one of those moments where I’m happy to support everyone who’s in the show.”

Unfortunately, it seems that Bridgerton fans aren’t going to get their Mamma Mia Meryl Streep moment.

