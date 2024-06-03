The Internet Is on Fire With Wild Allegations About Waterparks Drummer Otto Wood

The band Waterparks went from fans loving to talk about them to dealing with an online theory that drummer Otto Wood is maybe … a serial killer? Fans began talking online about Wood’s “crimes,” furthered by lead singer Awsten Knight. But what is the truth to these allegations?

Knight posting things about Wood on TikTok is what really got people talking, so now that this has broken through to the mainstream and caused confusion, here’s what’s actually going on. Otto Wood replaced Owen Marvin as the band’s drummer back in 2011 and has been on the team ever since. He also serves as a backup lyricist to the band. But now fans on social media have been claiming that Wood is not a great man and have accused him of some horrific things, and it all connects to a theory that Otto Wood is actually a serial killer.

Don’t worry, you can still love Waterparks. This is all, actually, a joke among fans of Waterparks, but if you’re just casually scrolling on TikTok and then suddenly see the lead singer of the band posting videos about how he thinks his bandmate is a serial killer, you might be a little concerned.

The Waterparks Band serial killer, explained

(Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Wood, who shares a name with infamous outlaw Otto Wood, is not really on social media, so fans of the band have decided it’s their duty to poke fun at the drummer by claiming that he committed these crimes and was a serial killer.

He has talked in the past about why he’s not on social media (unlike Knight) in an interview with Rock Sound, saying, “I try to stay off the internet because it’s terrifying and I’m out of touch, but I did make a Myspace account!”

The entire situation is just the band committing to the bit. There have been lyrics about it in their songs, and Knight posted on TikTok about it, writing, “Things with the band finally going well but everyone starts finding out about our drummer and searching Otto Danielle Wood serial killer allegations on TikTok, it’s so over for us.”

Knight seemingly loves it, continually posting about how it brings him “joy” and begging fans to keep it going because the joke has now reached outside of their circle online.

So, in short: No, Otto Wood is not actually a serial killer. The band just really loves making fun of the fact that he shares a name with one, and that’s kind of hilarious.

