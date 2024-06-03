the band waterparks all standing on stage
(Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Category:
Big on the Internet

The Internet Is on Fire With Wild Allegations About Waterparks Drummer Otto Wood

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 03:30 pm

The band Waterparks went from fans loving to talk about them to dealing with an online theory that drummer Otto Wood is maybe … a serial killer? Fans began talking online about Wood’s “crimes,” furthered by lead singer Awsten Knight. But what is the truth to these allegations?

Recommended Videos

Knight posting things about Wood on TikTok is what really got people talking, so now that this has broken through to the mainstream and caused confusion, here’s what’s actually going on. Otto Wood replaced Owen Marvin as the band’s drummer back in 2011 and has been on the team ever since. He also serves as a backup lyricist to the band. But now fans on social media have been claiming that Wood is not a great man and have accused him of some horrific things, and it all connects to a theory that Otto Wood is actually a serial killer.

Don’t worry, you can still love Waterparks. This is all, actually, a joke among fans of Waterparks, but if you’re just casually scrolling on TikTok and then suddenly see the lead singer of the band posting videos about how he thinks his bandmate is a serial killer, you might be a little concerned.

@awstenmadeatiktokalright

#duet with @Gay Waterparks Fan #waterparks it was always there i guess #ottowood #ottowoodinterview #documentary #interview #truestory

♬ original sound – Gay Waterparks Fan

The Waterparks Band serial killer, explained

otto wood of waterparks playing the drums
(Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Wood, who shares a name with infamous outlaw Otto Wood, is not really on social media, so fans of the band have decided it’s their duty to poke fun at the drummer by claiming that he committed these crimes and was a serial killer.

He has talked in the past about why he’s not on social media (unlike Knight) in an interview with Rock Sound, saying, “I try to stay off the internet because it’s terrifying and I’m out of touch, but I did make a Myspace account!”

The entire situation is just the band committing to the bit. There have been lyrics about it in their songs, and Knight posted on TikTok about it, writing, “Things with the band finally going well but everyone starts finding out about our drummer and searching Otto Danielle Wood serial killer allegations on TikTok, it’s so over for us.”

@awstenmadeatiktokalright

THE DRAMA OF WATERPARKS

♬ SOULSUCKER – Waterparks

Knight seemingly loves it, continually posting about how it brings him “joy” and begging fans to keep it going because the joke has now reached outside of their circle online.

So, in short: No, Otto Wood is not actually a serial killer. The band just really loves making fun of the fact that he shares a name with one, and that’s kind of hilarious.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fans Have United To Translate ‘Blind’ by ATEEZ
Ateez Golden Hour part 1 album cover.
Ateez Golden Hour part 1 album cover.
Ateez Golden Hour part 1 album cover.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Fans Have United To Translate ‘Blind’ by ATEEZ
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Lethal Cosmetics’ ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Collection Is a Threat to My Wallet
Avatar the Last Airbender full makeup collection collaboration with Lethal Cosmetics
Avatar the Last Airbender full makeup collection collaboration with Lethal Cosmetics
Avatar the Last Airbender full makeup collection collaboration with Lethal Cosmetics
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Lethal Cosmetics’ ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Collection Is a Threat to My Wallet
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Did You Catch One of These ATEEZ Pop-Up Stores This Weekend?
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Did You Catch One of These ATEEZ Pop-Up Stores This Weekend?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When Will the Cicadapocalypse Come to an End in the United States?
Close-up of a cicada clinging to a tree
Close-up of a cicada clinging to a tree
Close-up of a cicada clinging to a tree
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
When Will the Cicadapocalypse Come to an End in the United States?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Molly Ringwald’s Experience as a Teen Star Made Her Want To Keep Her Daughter From Acting
Molly Ringwald at an event
Molly Ringwald at an event
Molly Ringwald at an event
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Molly Ringwald’s Experience as a Teen Star Made Her Want To Keep Her Daughter From Acting
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fans Have United To Translate ‘Blind’ by ATEEZ
Ateez Golden Hour part 1 album cover.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Fans Have United To Translate ‘Blind’ by ATEEZ
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Lethal Cosmetics’ ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Collection Is a Threat to My Wallet
Avatar the Last Airbender full makeup collection collaboration with Lethal Cosmetics
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Lethal Cosmetics’ ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Collection Is a Threat to My Wallet
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Did You Catch One of These ATEEZ Pop-Up Stores This Weekend?
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Did You Catch One of These ATEEZ Pop-Up Stores This Weekend?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When Will the Cicadapocalypse Come to an End in the United States?
Close-up of a cicada clinging to a tree
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
When Will the Cicadapocalypse Come to an End in the United States?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Molly Ringwald’s Experience as a Teen Star Made Her Want To Keep Her Daughter From Acting
Molly Ringwald at an event
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Molly Ringwald’s Experience as a Teen Star Made Her Want To Keep Her Daughter From Acting
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 1, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.