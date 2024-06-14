A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
(Warner Bros. Entertainment)
Category:
Movies

‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 10:23 am

Since its announcement during San Diego Comic Con 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the animated film adaptation of Watchmen, and news of a trailer at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June only piqued their interest further.

Recommended Videos

Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for the animated film today, following its festival premiere, confirming rumors that the adaptation will be divided into two chapters. The teaser shows brief looks at major Watchmen characters like Rorschach, Dr. Manhattan, Ozymandias, and Nite Owl, with the premise set around Comedian’s murder. Chapter One is expected to release sometime in 2024, while the second chapter will premiere in 2025. The two-part series will get a direct release on physical media like DVD and Blu-Ray.

As per BluRay.com, the first chapter will be released on August 13, but that’s not exactly official until the studio confirms it.

The cast for the film is not confirmed yet, either. As for the plot, while no details have been disclosed, fans will hope that the creators remain faithful to the source material. The comics portrayed an alternate history of the USA, where costumed vigilantes—and even a superhero—are heavily involved in key events like the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal.

The central plot of the comics follows a conspiracy to eliminate all the masked vigilantes, and how the protagonists come out of retirement to address the murder campaign against.

The work of writer Alan Moore, colorist John Higgins, and artist Dave Gibbons, Watchmen has seen multiple adaptations in the past, including but not limited to the 2019 critically acclaimed HBO series, and the 2009 film adaptation by Zack Snyder. While the 2009 film underperformed at the box office, it has attained a cult status among fans over the years. Meanwhile, Alan Moore has made his displeasure about adaptations and sequels of his work known in public.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Jun 13, 2024
Read Article We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Blane whispers in Andie's ear in Pretty in Pink.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Brats’ Reaffirms That Changing ‘Pretty in Pink’s Ending Was the Right Call
Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Jun 13, 2024
Read Article We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
We’re All Trying To Unpack Our Emotions With the Ending of ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Knives Out 3’ Needs More of Something We Caught a Glimpse of in ‘Glass Onion’
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 13, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.