BTS Gives ARMYs Around the World “Permission To Dance” With New Concert Dates

A little more than a day after they have been officially announced, BTS’ new dates for their “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” tour have already sent every corner of the Internet into a frenzy of planning ticketing strategies and manifesting a concert setlist that finally includes a full, glorious version of “Blood Sweat and Tears”.

I will step on legos barefoot to see Blood sweat and Tears live — shali | death by hobi BUT ITS HOBI DAY (@shali_silva) January 28, 2022

While it is true that everything BTS releases sends massive shockwaves through pop culture at large (like the “7 FATES: CHAKHO” online comic in collaboration with Webtoon, which included a brand new single produced by Suga and sung by Jungkook), nothing hits quite like a concert announcement.

That’s because the men of BTS have always given the very best of themselves and of their artistry when performing on a stage in front of ARMYs. Especially after the forced pause from touring during the first waves of the pandemic, every chance to see them live feels like a blessing—one that you need to prepare for, of course. ARMYs know that BTS concerts have no bad seats, but they also know that to get those seats, you have to block out your calendar and commandeer all electronic devices from your family and friends.

me after BTS ticketing (btw we call this 大 pose in Korean 😂) pic.twitter.com/W1ptx5lW03 — bora 🐿🎂 (@modooborahae) October 15, 2021

tmi but why does bts ticketing day feel like three hours after u ate too much taco bell — chaotic jin stan⁷ (@seokjingersnap) October 5, 2021

But sitting in the middle of that purple ocean really is a unique experience, and so it’s no surprise that fans everywhere have rejoiced at the three new dates that will make “BTS and ARMY become one once again with music and dance,” to quote the septet’s company HYBE/BIGHIT. After the success of the first leg of the “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” tour, which took place in Los Angeles in November 2021, BTS are now getting ready to light up their hometown of Seoul like dynamite on three brand new dates: March 10 at 7 PM KST and March 12 and March 13, both at 6 PM KST.

In a (correct) decision that considers both Korean and international ARMYs, the three dates will not only be in-person at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium (that will undoubtedly go sold out in a matter of minutes) but also live-streamed around the globe. The concerts of March 10 and March 13 will be available online—there have been no extra details about it as of right now, but if it’s anything like BTS’ previous digital concerts, it will be a very straightforward process of buying a ticket through BIGHIT’s Weverse Shop and then accessing a dedicated platform on the day of the event.

The middle date of March 12, however, is going to take it one step further—as the concert plays out in Seoul, it will also be shown in theaters in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania (somehow BIGHIT always forgets about Africa …) so that fans around the world can enjoy the same collective experience as those in Seoul. A website has been set up, but for now, there’s only one thing that’s really certain—ticketing for the cinema event starts on February 24 at 10 AM KST for Asia, and on February 23 at 12 AM KST for the rest of the world.

You best believe I clicked on that “Sign Up for Updates” as fast as I could. (HYBE/BIGHIT)

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go mentally prepare myself for whatever Kim Namjoon is going to do to test my strength on March 12.

(video: HYBE/BIGHIT)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]